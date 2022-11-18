Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine

Streaming issues? Report here
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t...
[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a gian...
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts.
10 articles that broke the internet this past week Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.
The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations Delivered to you every afternoon.
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%.
[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert Residents of Strand in the Western Cape are streaming to the beachfront to see the humpback whale carcass.
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned.
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend From the festive switch on and markets, to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holidays vibes.
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal? Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments.
We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches.
Glazers out! The call has been heard. Manchester United is up for sale Manchester United fans haven't had great news in a while. Their luck may be turning.
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer's scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer's.
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Germany ends its reliance on Russian gas Winter has arrived in Germany, but the country seems to have its Ukraine war-induced energy crisis under control.
Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle Public toilet cubicles at a mall in Sichuan Province in China warn people if the poop smell is too disgusting to enter right away.
[WATCH] King Charles greets 'Ramafosa' in mangled SA languages (shem, he tried!) Charles did make an effort and Ramaphosa's delightful expressions are quite entertaining.
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse...
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear.
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener.
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw...
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine

18 November 2022 9:38 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Crimea
War in Ukraine
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17
Donetsk People's Republic
Hendrik Steenhuis

A Dutch court’s ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A Dutch court on Thursday found two Russians and a Ukrainian guilty of murdering 298 people when they brought down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, with a missile supplied by Russia.

All three men are part of the Donetsk People's Republic, an armed group under the direct control of Russia.

Judges found they transported the missile from a military base in Russia and deployed it to the launch site.

The judges sentenced the three men to life in prison.

Putin refers to the collapse of the Soviet empire as "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century". labelvector/123rf.com
Putin refers to the collapse of the Soviet empire as "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century". labelvector/123rf.com

RELATED: 'Recognition by other countries does not matter. Russia does what it wants'

“Imposing these sentences cannot take away the pain and suffering, but there's hope that today, clarity has been provided about who is to blame,” said Head Judge Hendrik Steenhuis.

The convicted murderers remain safe as Russia refuses to extradite them.

"The role of Russia has been very clearly confirmed by the court,” said Piet Ploeg, chairperson of the MH17 foundation.

Ploeg lost his brother, sister-in-law, and nephew in the attack.

It was a Russian-made missile supplied by Russia to a separatist group under Russian control in eastern Ukraine… a notorious war crime…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The three will probably never face justice… This was a deliberate act…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.




