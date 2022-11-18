Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A Dutch court on Thursday found two Russians and a Ukrainian guilty of murdering 298 people when they brought down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, with a missile supplied by Russia.

All three men are part of the Donetsk People's Republic, an armed group under the direct control of Russia.

Judges found they transported the missile from a military base in Russia and deployed it to the launch site.

The judges sentenced the three men to life in prison.

Putin refers to the collapse of the Soviet empire as "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century".

“Imposing these sentences cannot take away the pain and suffering, but there's hope that today, clarity has been provided about who is to blame,” said Head Judge Hendrik Steenhuis.

The convicted murderers remain safe as Russia refuses to extradite them.

"The role of Russia has been very clearly confirmed by the court,” said Piet Ploeg, chairperson of the MH17 foundation.

Ploeg lost his brother, sister-in-law, and nephew in the attack.

It was a Russian-made missile supplied by Russia to a separatist group under Russian control in eastern Ukraine… a notorious war crime… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The three will probably never face justice… This was a deliberate act… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

