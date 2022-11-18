Oldest active war correspondent talks about covering conflicts since 1967





Clarence Ford spoke to the oldest still active war correspondent Al J. Venter about his new book Takka Takka Bom Bom where he talks about his experience in conflict zones throughout his life.

Venter has been in multiple active conflict zones since 1967 .

Takka Takka Bom Bom is his latest of more than 50 books.

FILE: Takka Takka Bom Bom by Al J. Venter. Picture: Exclusive Books Waterfront/facebook

Venter said he came became a war correspondent by accident and has reported in more than 25 conflict zones in his life.

He accepted a job in Nigeria in 1967 after having an incredible experience there, and landed in Lagos two days after the first army mutiny.

From a very happy, wonderful country, it became suddenly military orientated… I almost lost my life twice in three days. Al J. Venter, war correspondent

He remained in Nigeria for 6 months with this contract and went on to publish more than 50 books about the conflicts he had covered.

Through his time as a war correspondent, he said he has seen some devastating and traumatic things, including being inside former Ugandan president - Idi Amin’s secret service dungeons, days after Amin was overthrown.

It is a sobering experience because it happened. AL J Venter, war correspondent

He has lost some of his hearing due to being caught in explosions and has experienced post-traumatic distress disorder after seeing and reporting on some very difficult topics.

Despite this, Venter said that he tries to always give the most accurate report possible on what he is seeing.

In the most recent conflict he covered, he went with his wife, and said this made them the first ever octogenarians to cover a war in the world.

