Got debt? Interest rates likely to sharply rise AGAIN next week - survey





Interest rates are likely to rise by at least 75 basis points on 24 November, according to a survey of 20 esteemed economists, academics, and property specialists.

Eleven of those surveyed expect 75bps or more.

Picture: jjvallee/123rf.com

“I think the SARB will follow the Fed by hiking 75bps at this meeting,” says Elize Kruger, an independent economist from Carpe Diem Research Services.

Old Mutual multi-managers investment strategist Izak Odendaal says the MPC should increase the rate by 50bps, while Oxford Economics economist Jee-A van der Linde thinks the MPC should increase the rate by 75bps, given it will want to see compelling evidence of slowing inflation.

“We forecast a 75bps increase in the November meeting followed by an additional 50bps rise in the policy rate in Q1 2023,” he says.

“We expect that South Africa will hike its interest rates by 100bps on 24th November,” says Investec’s chief economist Annabel Bishop.

Antswisa Transaction Advisory Services' chief economist - Miyelani Mkhabela forecasts a hike of 25bps.

Sixteen of the 20 experts surveyed expect more interest rate hikes in 2023.

