Creatine may help fight depression and degenerative diseases - research

24 November 2022
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Depression
Mental health
Medical
fitness
Supplements
Alzheimer’s Disease
Creatine

Dietician Nicki de Villiers discussed current research and the possible benefits of creatine with Capetalk’s John Maytham.
© ammentorp/123rf.com
© ammentorp/123rf.com

Creatine is a substance that is created naturally by the body. Creatine supplementation has reached popularity in recent years as a fitness supplement, known for its well documented performance improvement and muscle building properties.

This has created a reputation for the supplement as being used by bodybuilders, athletes and fitness fanatics to improve their training and the all-important gains. New research into the other possible benefits of creatine supplementation now suggest a connection between the levels of Creatine in the brain and certain mental health issues.

Nicki de Villiers, a dietician with a special interest in sports nutrition, discussed current research and the possible benefits of creatine with Capetalk’s John Maytham.

Research establishing Creatine as a performance supplement is well documented, new studies, however, are aimed at understanding the presence of Creatine in brain chemistry and the possible effects of supplementation.

That is what a lot of researchers are now looking into. What is the function of creatine in the brain and why is it there and why does the body make it? Can we optimise it?

Nicki de Villiers

De Villiers states that many possible health issues can lead to a decrease in creatine in the brain:

• Stress

• Sleep deprivation

• Excessive training

• Degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s

• Depression

This suggests that increasing the levels of creatine in the brain may aid the treatment of these issues or have benefits to alleviate their severity.

We can definitely make the degenerative effect better by supplementing the Creatine.

Nicki de Villiers

Since research into the possible benefits is still relatively new, not much detail is available regarding the specifics of usage. On the topic of safety and dosage, Nicki states that creatine is generally safe to use but should not be used without an indication of the need for it and the evaluation of it’s effects. Nicki also explains research is still underway regarding the dosage of creatine when used for the purpose of increasing the levels present in the brain.

The dosage is quite important, and we have to stay within the recommended dosages.

Nicki de Villiers

Issues regarding proper usage, absorption by the brain and the possibility of other substances increasing the brain's natural production of Creatine are still being researched. As research progresses beyond establishing the link between Creatine levels and a healthy brain, the full extent of the possible health benefits of supplementation will be discovered.

Creatine may prove to be a helpful tool for combating the growing pandemic of mental health issues and even support degenerative conditions. It seems however that cautious optimism seems best as research is still underway regarding its practical benefits, dosage and effective usage.

Scroll up to listen to the interview




