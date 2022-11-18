



JOHANNESBURG - The end of the year is creeping ever closer so why not take this weekend and do something different with the special people in your life?

With only six and a half weekends left in the year, here are five ways to make the most of the rest of 2022.

HORROR FEST

Get ready for a good scare this weekend with Horror fest.

Enjoy a screening of some classic scary films, including the cult classic, Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Book tickets and see more here:

WATERSHED – AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH CRAIG HINDS

Grab a partner for dinner and a show for a good cause as Steenberg Hotel and Spa partners up with Save Our Beach Huts to bring an evening of music with Craig Hinds.

Enjoy the iconic sounds of an award-winning musician and enjoy a picnic on the lawn under beautiful summer skies.

Book tickets and see more here.

EMBELLISHED SWIPE

For those who are artistic at heart, head to the Crafters Café and create something special.

Discover how to do the Embellished swipe technique and create a work of art that you can take home with you.

Book tickets and see more here:

CONFECTIONS X COLLECTIONS

Embrace your fancy side with high tea and fashion at Confections x Collections curated by Twyg.

Head to the Mount Nelson for a day of creativity, culture and cake and live your best fancy life.

See more on their Facebook page here:

MOVE FOR MOVEMBER

Get your blood flowing and raise awareness for an important cause with Move for Movember running club.

This 5km run gives you a chance to see the surrounds of your beautiful city and support prostate cancer awareness.

See more and book tickets here:

This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: Make the most of your last stretch of 2022