Cape Town City Guide: Make the most of your last stretch of 2022
JOHANNESBURG - The end of the year is creeping ever closer so why not take this weekend and do something different with the special people in your life?
With only six and a half weekends left in the year, here are five ways to make the most of the rest of 2022.
HORROR FEST
Get ready for a good scare this weekend with Horror fest.
Enjoy a screening of some classic scary films, including the cult classic, Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Book tickets and see more here:
The 18th @SAhorrorfest is alive, ALIVE!' The HorrorFest (@SAhorrorfest) November 18, 2022
18-30 NOV
IN CINEMA .@LabiaTheatre: https://t.co/WvWc8QeHJL
STREAMING .@QuicketSA: https://t.co/gL9sNOg0Rx
TRAILERS & BLOODY PARCHMENT: https://t.co/n8gaZTa7bq#horror #movie #horrormovies #FilmFestival #SouthAfrica #cinema #Streaming pic.twitter.com/wIOLJkgdo4
WATERSHED – AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH CRAIG HINDS
Grab a partner for dinner and a show for a good cause as Steenberg Hotel and Spa partners up with Save Our Beach Huts to bring an evening of music with Craig Hinds.
Enjoy the iconic sounds of an award-winning musician and enjoy a picnic on the lawn under beautiful summer skies.
Book tickets and see more here.
EMBELLISHED SWIPE
For those who are artistic at heart, head to the Crafters Café and create something special.
Discover how to do the Embellished swipe technique and create a work of art that you can take home with you.
Book tickets and see more here:
CONFECTIONS X COLLECTIONS
Embrace your fancy side with high tea and fashion at Confections x Collections curated by Twyg.
Head to the Mount Nelson for a day of creativity, culture and cake and live your best fancy life.
See more on their Facebook page here:
MOVE FOR MOVEMBER
Get your blood flowing and raise awareness for an important cause with Move for Movember running club.
This 5km run gives you a chance to see the surrounds of your beautiful city and support prostate cancer awareness.
See more and book tickets here:
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: Make the most of your last stretch of 2022
More from Lifestyle
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda
YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a giant green anaconda on some Uber rides.Read More
[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert
Residents of Strand in the Western Cape are streaming to the beachfront to see the humpback whale carcass.Read More
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music
Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned.Read More
10 articles that broke the internet this past week
Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend
From the festive switch on and markets, to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holidays vibes.Read More
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.Read More
Black Friday is almost upon us but are we actually getting a good deal?
With Black Friday right around the corner, many consumers are planning to try and take advantage of the deals.Read More