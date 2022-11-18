Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k…
More from Business
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts.Read More
10 articles that broke the internet this past week
Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.Read More
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.Read More
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike
The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%.Read More
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?
PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations.Read More
It's crucial for any successful economy to have low inflation - Roodt
The repo rate has increased by 75 basis points to 7%, which impacts inflation and interest rates.Read More
Eskom receives diesel supply, to reduce power cuts to stage 3
Eskom says that power cuts will be reduced to stage 3 during Thursday night following a supply of diesel by PetroSA this week.Read More
MPC hikes repo rate by 75 basis points to 7%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the monetary policy committee had mixed views on how much the repo rate should be increased by.Read More
More from Local
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.Read More
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda
YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a giant green anaconda on some Uber rides.Read More
R5bn upgrade of wastewater treatment plant to address Milnerton Lagoon stench
The sewage stench from the Milnerton Lagoon has had residents up in arms for years. A R5 billion upgrade will increase the treatment capacity of the ageing Potsdam wastewater plant.Read More
SPCA 'overwhelmed' as pit bulls surrendered in large numbers across SA
The SPCA says its branches need help as pit bull owners surrender aggressive dogs in the wake of the latest attacks on humans.Read More
[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert
Residents of Strand in the Western Cape are streaming to the beachfront to see the humpback whale carcass.Read More
Climate change education to be introduced in schools
Climate change is a pressing issue in our society, so should we ensure children are well-informed on the issue in school?Read More
The legacy of the late trade unionist John Ernstzen
One of the most pre-eminent trade unionists in South Africa - John Ernstzen has died at the age of 82.Read More
More from Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare
The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s.Read More
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.Read More
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.Read More
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith
Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality.Read More
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis
Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album.Read More
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Afrikaans is dying. Only '44 people still speak it' – Charlize Theron
“It’s not a very helpful language,” said the Academy Award-winning actor in a recent interview.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music
Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend
From the festive switch on and markets, to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holidays vibes.Read More
Black Friday is almost upon us but are we actually getting a good deal?
With Black Friday right around the corner, many consumers are planning to try and take advantage of the deals.Read More