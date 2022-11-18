Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith
Tune in this Sunday morning from 10am for #AnHourWith Reynardt Hugo as he takes us on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s.
Hugo is the producer and director of KykNET’s new documentary series, 'Net Mens', which starts on 22nd January 2023.
He was also a member of Afrikaans pop group, ADAM from 2011 to 2019.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Santana, Simply Red, and Westlife.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
