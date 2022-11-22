Streaming issues? Report here
85% of people with disabilities are unemployed in SA. Absa aims to change that.

22 November 2022 12:12 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
People with disabilities
Absa
disabilities
Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities
National Disability Rights Awareness Month

Absa aims to give young people with disabilities the chance to develop digital skills and thrive in the workplace.

Absa has collaborated with the National Institute for Development & Training NPC to assist young people with disabilities to increase their skillset and enter the world of work.

John Maytham recently hosted Dr Lientjie Janse van Rensburg-Welling, CEO of NID Training NPC to discuss the impact of this collaboration with Absa and how the workplace can be more accommodating towards people with disabilities.

The purpose of the collaboration with Absa is to address the 85% unemployment rate among people with disabilities. This year, Absa supported 120 students enrolled for the National Certificate End User Computing (NQF Level 3) qualification.

By improving their digital skills, they have a higher chance of entering the Information and Communication Technology sector, an industry that is currently thriving and growing rapidly.

The ICT sector tends to employ people who are younger than 35 years, the age group to whom the NID Training NPC caters. In addition, the ICT sector is well established and contributes approximately 8.2% to South Africa’s GDP. It is therefore believed that through this project, disabled youth can excel in this flourishing industry.

That is why we selected to have the project in the ICT space. This industry has emerged as a core driver in a knowledge-based economy. It plays a crucial role in the socioeconomic development and economic growth of our country.

Accumulatively, this industry contributes about 8% of our country’s GDP. So, it's an ideal industry to place young people with disabilities.

Find out more about Absa’s initiative to help young people with disabilities to upskill themselves and thrive in the workplace by visiting Absa’s Ready to support web page.




