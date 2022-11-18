Sarah Lotz's new novel 'Impossible' explores a love story with a twist
Pippa Hudson spoke to British-South African writer Sarah Lotz about her latest book, Impossible.
-
Lotz has taken a break from thillers and horror to write a sci-fi romance love story.
-
Impossible follows the story on Nick and Bee who connect over email.
Horror and thriller fans may already be familiar with some of Lotz’s work but in her latest novel she goes in a different direction with a love story filled with twists and turns.
_Impossible _follows the story of Nick and Bee who connect instantly over an accidental email.
They become the most important person in each other’s lives, but things do not go as expected when they decide to meet in person.
Lotz said when writing the love story, she knew that there had to be something keeping the lovers apart and, without giving too much away, said she went with the biggest challenge she could think up.
When I came up with the idea, I was thinking, what could be the biggest obstacle you could possible come up with?Sarah Lotz, British-South African writer
Initially she said she was not sure that she would be able to write a love story as a horror writer, but she had always had a love for romantic comedies and wanted to take on this challenge.
This is not your typical romance story as it combines some sci-fi elements to give the tale an exciting twist.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda
YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a giant green anaconda on some Uber rides.Read More
[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert
Residents of Strand in the Western Cape are streaming to the beachfront to see the humpback whale carcass.Read More
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music
Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned.Read More
10 articles that broke the internet this past week
Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend
From the festive switch on and markets, to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holidays vibes.Read More
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.Read More
Black Friday is almost upon us but are we actually getting a good deal?
With Black Friday right around the corner, many consumers are planning to try and take advantage of the deals.Read More