Sarah Lotz's new novel 'Impossible' explores a love story with a twist





Pippa Hudson spoke to British-South African writer Sarah Lotz about her latest book, Impossible.

Lotz has taken a break from thillers and horror to write a sci-fi romance love story .

Impossible follows the story on Nick and Bee who connect over email.

FILE: Impossible by Sarah Lotz. Picture: Sarah Lotz/facebook

Horror and thriller fans may already be familiar with some of Lotz’s work but in her latest novel she goes in a different direction with a love story filled with twists and turns.

_Impossible _follows the story of Nick and Bee who connect instantly over an accidental email.

They become the most important person in each other’s lives, but things do not go as expected when they decide to meet in person.

Lotz said when writing the love story, she knew that there had to be something keeping the lovers apart and, without giving too much away, said she went with the biggest challenge she could think up.

When I came up with the idea, I was thinking, what could be the biggest obstacle you could possible come up with? Sarah Lotz, British-South African writer

Initially she said she was not sure that she would be able to write a love story as a horror writer, but she had always had a love for romantic comedies and wanted to take on this challenge.

This is not your typical romance story as it combines some sci-fi elements to give the tale an exciting twist.

Listen to the audio above for more.