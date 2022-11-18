Blue Dot taxis could be a South African success story if continued: Mobility MEC
Mike Wills spoke to the MEC for mobility, Daylin Mitchell about the end of this successful pilot.
The Blue Dot taxi pilot programme will come to an end later this month.
Mitchell said this programme could have significant benefits if extended across the country.
According to Mitchell, this programme was always clearly intended to be a pilot programme and not a long-term project.
He added that this project has been a clear success, and the taxi industry has called for the programme to be continued.
The aim of this project was to find a way to incentivise good driver behaviour and potentially formalise the taxi industry.
The significant thing about the pilot was that we managed to create regional companies with the department and the minibus taxi industry, that had 808 operators that took part in this pilot, and that money directly supported the operators themselves.Daylin Mitchell, MEC for mobility
He said that if this project was implemented on a national level, it could be a South African success story that would benefit the commuters.
As a result of the end of this programme, taxi drivers have threatened host a stay away on Monday and Tuesday to call for the continuation of the Blue Dot taxi programme.
Listen to the audio above for more.
