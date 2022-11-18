I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson
Mike Wills spoke to former South African rugby union referee, André Watson about Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus's latest ban.
-
Watson is concerned South Africa will be labeled as whingers when they lose a game.
-
He said that referees did make mistakes, but they are only human.
Following a range of social media posts regarding officiating, World Rugby confirmed in a statement that Erasmus could not participate in any match-day activities for upcoming Springbok tests.
According to Watson, South Africa seems to have developed a bad habit of slamming a referee’s performance every time we lose.
For the first time in my life, I am worried that we are being labeled as whingers.André Jacobus Watson, former South African rugby union referee
He added that while referees did make mistakes, they were only human, and we should not act like a bad call was a part of a conspiracy against the team.
He said the referee on Saturday was one of the best in the world, and while he may have made some blunders, it was not all against South Africa or deliberate.
No one will tell me that every blunder he made was against South Africa nor will anyone convince me that he did that on purpose.André Jacobus Watson, former South African rugby union referee
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN.
