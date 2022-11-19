Reduced TB treatment times are futile until they reach those in need: expert
Mike Wills spoke to the chief executive officer of TB HIV Care, Prof Harry Hausler, about what this trial means.
-
The early findings have shown a significant reduction in treatment of TB cases.
-
Hausler said more work was needed to further this study.
Standard treatment in South Africa has generally taken around six months, so this study could see this time reduced by as much as a third.
Hausler said this treatment study still needed further work in broader population studies, especially in cases where someone had HIV and TB.
We are not ready in South Africa yet for that two-month TRUNCATE regime.Harry Hausler, CEO of TB HIV Care
He did add that it was good news to see that after years of investment, it was possible to reduce TB treatments.
However, he said that the shorter treatment regimes were futile until they were accessible to those who needed them most.
Listen to the audio above for more.
