Govt doesn't have enough money to increase R350 SRD grant - Ramaphosa





DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government did not have enough money to increase the R350 COVID-19 social relief of distress grant.

Ramaphosa was speaking in the Ugu districts in KwaZulu-Natal where the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sat for this week, taking Parliament to the people.

Community members raised various concerns during the session, including the grant not being enough to sustain them.

But the president said that while he was aware that the grant may not be enough, it was all that government could offer.

"We know that to most of you, the money is not enough and that people want the money to be increased but the government does not have enough money for that but we will continue with the grant, even in the coming year," the president said.

