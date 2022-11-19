Unpaid traffic fines? Wipe the slate clean at the City's 3-day roadshow





A Cape Town Traffic Services official issues a fine to a driver caught using her cellphone behind the wheel in July 2012. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

The City of Cape Town's traffic fine roadshow makes a return at the end of November.

It provides motorists with a "one-stop shop" to resolve outstanding fines, summonses and warrants.

The event takes place over three days, from Wednesday 30 November to Friday 2 December, at the Civic Centre.

The services include the following:

• All fine-related enquiries for vehicles registered in your name

• Applying for a reduction on traffic fines issued within the City of Cape Town’s municipal boundaries

• Paying outstanding fines

• Enquiring about warrants and/or summons issued in your name and finalising these

• Removing administration marks against your name on the Natis system

• Renewing vehicle licences

If you're unable to attend in person, you can send someone on your behalf. This representative must provide their own identity document, a copy of your ID, as well as an affidavit giving them permission to act on your behalf.

The City has encouraged residents to make use of the opportunity to wipe the slate clean and ensure happy motoring this festive season.

Not only does it bring peace of mind to motorists, particularly when they are confronted by a roadblock, but it also eases the pressure on our Traffic Service and municipal courts, who can focus on the scofflaws who refuse to take accountability for their transgressions. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The roadshow is on daily from 08:30 until 14:00 from 30 November to 2 December.

It takes place on the 2nd floor of the Civic Centre's Podium Block.