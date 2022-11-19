Police recover stolen railway tracks worth R1 million hidden in a truck
Police in Gauteng have recovered stolen railway tracks with an estimated value of R1 million. Two suspects have been arrested.
Officers of SAPS Ekangela were out on a routine crime prevention operation when they received information on a truck allegedly loading railway tracks in the area of Ekandustria in Bronkhorstspruit.
Helped by members of a local security company, they tracked down the truck.
A search of the heavy goods vehicle uncovered the stash of railway tracks.
RELATED: Extortionists with guns force shutdown of problematic Central Railway Line
Police say the two suspects are expected to appear before the Ekangala Magistrate's court soon.
The suspects face charges that include possession of presumed stolen property, tampering with essential infrastructure and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Source : https://twitter.com/SAPoliceService/status/1593132915491508225/photo/1
More from Local
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.Read More
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda
YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a giant green anaconda on some Uber rides.Read More
R5bn upgrade of wastewater treatment plant to address Milnerton Lagoon stench
The sewage stench from the Milnerton Lagoon has had residents up in arms for years. A R5 billion upgrade will increase the treatment capacity of the ageing Potsdam wastewater plant.Read More
SPCA 'overwhelmed' as pit bulls surrendered in large numbers across SA
The SPCA says its branches need help as pit bull owners surrender aggressive dogs in the wake of the latest attacks on humans.Read More
[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert
Residents of Strand in the Western Cape are streaming to the beachfront to see the humpback whale carcass.Read More
Climate change education to be introduced in schools
Climate change is a pressing issue in our society, so should we ensure children are well-informed on the issue in school?Read More
10 articles that broke the internet this past week
Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.Read More
The legacy of the late trade unionist John Ernstzen
One of the most pre-eminent trade unionists in South Africa - John Ernstzen has died at the age of 82.Read More