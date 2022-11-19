[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors
Otters are known as playful, sociable creatures and cute ones on top of that.
Animal lovers sometimes have to be reminded that these furry mammals are wild and keeping a respectful distance from them is required at all times.
Now a TikTok video showing a woman "holding hands" with otters is going viral.
One of the experiences offered by the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is an "otter encounter".
Visitors are allowed behind the scenes for what is called an exclusive tour of the Asian small-clawed otters’ home. This includes some very special, limited interaction with the loveable creatures.
TikToker Keeley Miller posted a video of this incredible experience, showing a woman, possibly herself, stroking the paws of a pair of otters through two holes cut into the glass of their enclosure.
"The little guy is definitely feeling the love," she remarks as one otter throws its head back in apparent ecstasy.
@keeleymiller07
Highly recommend 🥹🦦. #otters #dubaiaquarium #dubai #fyp #cute #travel #foryoupage #ottersoftiktok #animalsoftiktok♬ original sound - keeleymiller
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157635721_portrait-of-an-otter.html
