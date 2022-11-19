Cape Town residents take a stand against crime in Sea Point





CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Cape Town residents gathered at the Sea Point Promenade in protest against high crime levels in the area.

They said they were tired of the muggings and attacks, especially on women, the elderly and children.

With its picturesque views, the Atlantic Seaboard is a popular holiday destination for both locals and international tourists, but resident said the beautiful area has become a target for criminal activity.

Marching along beach road towards Rocklands Beach and chanting the words "one attack is one too many", the protesters held placards that read "end the assaults now" and "make the seaboard safe again.", among others.

Organiser of Saturday's event and Sea Point resident, Paul Jacobson, said they would continue taking a stand.

Atlantic Seaboard residents said attacks against women and the elderly have become a concern for many who live in and frequent the area.

The place is a popular holiday destination and is also frequented by locals.

On Saturday, dozens of residents took part in a peaceful protest to show their unhappiness about the crime in the area.

Munieba Brown, who has been living in the area for the past 14 years said she was attacked in January.

She said she went for her morning run when she was assaulted by who she says was a homeless person, but luckily, she was able to defend herself.

“Well what happened was he grabbed me as I came towards him. He couldn’t touch me because I reacted too quick. I punched him and I kicked him when he attacked me so wasn’t hurt, thankfully to that.”

