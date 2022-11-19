Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban





FILE: Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

"Guys please feel free to block or mute me, it's really not a problem and better for our health!!" posted Rassie Erasmus after his latest controversial criticism of refereeing decisions.

The South African Director of Rugby is missing out on Saturday's clash between the Springboks and Italy.

He was slapped with a two-match ban on Thursday because of his commentary on social media, this time criticising match officials in South Africa's losses to Ireland and France.

Erasmus had just come back from his previous World Rugby suspension over the video he posted lambasting refereeing decisions in the first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions last year.

In an interview on Friday, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi is said to have "danced around" the issue, reiterating that the team's focus was on playing Italy.

Guys please free to block or mute me, its really not a problem and better for our health!! Sorry if any of the tweets were offending you!! Also of you dont agree with my tweets please ignore them&dont use for click bate man, use your own tweets and stuff dont be a parasite Lekka ' Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 14, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Erasmus emphasised his comments were not aimed at the referees in question but at informing fans about "what we should do better".

He urged followers to have a go at him and not the referee.

Like myself the referee of the French test & his family have received threats & abuse. Apparently it’s partly due to my tweets which is totally unfounded.Tweets were not aimed at the officials,but to our 🇿🇦fans on what we should do better. Have a go at me not the ref!! Tweets👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/XYnrtjl091 ' Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 17, 2022