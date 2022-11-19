World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet





©iamsingplay/123RF.COM

World football governing body Fifa announced on Friday that the sale of alcohol would not be allowed in Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums.

The last-minute ban just two days before kick-off added more fuel to the fire of criticism over the choice of Qatar as host for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

While football fans expressed their outrage, official sponsor Budweiser posted a rather succinct and low-key response to the news.

"Well, this is akward..." said a pinned tweet on its official page.

The post has since been deleted and replaced with one that says "Winning Country gets the Buds."

Qatar the first Muslim Country to hold Soccer World Cup,bans Sale of Alcohol around stadiums,announces at the 11th hour #HoldYourBeer🍺

$100 millions kick-start between FIFA & #Budweiser pic.twitter.com/Mfqm8PSR2i ' Tariq (@Torque_28) November 18, 2022

New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them? pic.twitter.com/Vv2YFxIZa1 ' Budweiser (@Budweiser) November 19, 2022

Fifa released a joint statement with Qatar explaining the last-minute reversal on the alcohol policy.

It expressed appreciation for beermaker AB InBev's "understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022."

AB InBev owns Budweiser.

Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa fan festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters. Fifa statement

There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar's World Cup stadiums. Fifa statement

While some fans enjoy a beer at a game, the real issue is the last minute U-turn which speaks about a lack of communication commented the Football Supporters' Association, representative body for supporters in England and Wales.

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday when Qatar play Ecuador.