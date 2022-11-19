Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB





Charlize Theron. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

Benoni-born actress Charlize Theron is under fire for her disparaging comments about Afrikaans and it seems the noise isn't going to die down anytime soon.

During an interview on the Smartless podcast, the Hollywood star characterised Afrikaans as "a dying language".

"There's about 44 people still speaking it" she said in what may have been a lighthearted remark.

It seems everyone back home has a comment on Theron's utterances, from political parties to well-known local figures.

RELATED: Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu called her comments "intuitive" and "interesting".

The Democratic Alliance (DA) invited Theron to visit Parliament to work with the party to protect her mother tongue from the ANC.

"I can confirm that in the DA caucus there are already more than 44 Afrikaans speakers" said DA MP Veronica van Dyk (Shadow Minister for Sport, Art and Culture).

Gegewe haar duidelike kommer oor taalregte, nooi die DA se 44 Afrikaanssprekende parlementslede vir Charlize Theron uit om met ons saam te werk om haar moedertaal te beskerm teen die ANC.



📲 https://t.co/LXsxNulv5p pic.twitter.com/OTvHck8Ymc ' Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 19, 2022

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) issued a statement to say that Theron's comments "are not only disheartening but are disturbing as they are inaccurate and misleading".

The body cites Stats SA’s Community Survey of 2018 which found that Afrikaans is the 3rd most spoken language in the country, making up 12,2% of the population.

These comments made by Ms Theron perpetuate the persistent misconception that Afrikaans is only spoken by white ‘boere’ South Africans, which could not be farther from the truth as 60% of the people that speak the language are black. Pan South African Language Board

As one of the "44" who speak Afrikaans he is now a member of an exclusive club, quipped well-known author and journalist Max du Preez.

Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr also claims membership as he's using the hashtag #1uit44.

For the first time in my life I belong to an exclusive club: I'm one of 44 people who speak Afrikaans. 45 if you add #CharlizeTheron, our mascot ' Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) November 18, 2022