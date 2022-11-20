City has ambitious plan to improve public transport over the next 5 years
Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility for the City of Cape Town.
- 58% of Capetonians are still using private vehicles to get to their destinations and only 2% passenger rail, due to the implosion of the rail service.
- Residents have until 30 November to comment on the City's Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan (CITP).
A whopping 58% of Capetonians are still using private vehicles to get to their destinations.
The City wants to address this by improving public transport with the implementation of its Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan (CITP) over the next five years.
The plan aims to address the costs of travel that exacerbate "inequality, poverty, and low productivity" and create create access to a range of transport choices "that are sustainable and dignified".
In Cape Town, the private car is still king, says Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility.
The next most used mode of transport is minibus taxis, at 22% of the population.
Meanwhile, 9% of Capetonians use bus services such as MyCiTi and Golden Arrow, while 10% walk where they are going.
Rail should be the "mass people mover" Quintas says, but the collapse of passenger rail in South Africa rules out this option.
Unfortunately, due to the rapid decline of rail... we are only seeing 2% of our population utilising rail. That means a decline of 95% between 2012 and 2022.Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town
It is unconscionable... that rail, which should be, reliable, safe etcetera, has declined to this point... There are more people walking and more people catching buses than there are using rail at this stage.Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town
The ethos of the City is that Capetonians really should be spoilt for choice in how they choose to commute, says Quintas.
He notes that the CITP doesn't stop just at the various modes of transport - it also looks at the infrastructure on roads, and how to unblock congestion.
One of the City's aims is to grow investment in transport infrastructure.
We're going to be spending our infrastructure budget fully and strategically to support a very much needed post-COVID economic recovery, and the productivity and competitiveness that Cape Town needs to offer to be a place that attracts business, industry... and creates jobs. Transport and its infrastructure can leverage that.Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town
We also have to be realistic... We have some very brave but incremental approaches which will drive more rapid, smaller improvements where public transport can be improved for more people sooner.Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town
A prime example of this, he says, is the incremental phasing of the Phase 2-A (south-east corridor) expansion of the MyCiTi service.
"It's also an example of where the City is stepping into the breach to try and compensate for the collapse of the rail function."
RELATED: PICS 'Sky Circle' for MyCiTi buses under way - a first for SA
Critical to the process is intergovernmental cooperation with the three tiers of government working together, Quintas says.
He also cites the feasibility study on the devolution of passenger rail to the City of Cape Town.
"This is part of our oversight... We are ultimately the planning authority for transport in the metro."
"It seems like the most logical foregone conclusion that we should have a much higher stake in how that service is run."
Click here for more info on the CITP.
How to comment (by 30 November):
- Submit comment via www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay
- Send an email to Comprehensive.IntegratedTransportPlan@capetown.gov.za
- Submit written comments at any library, subcouncil office, or the Public Transport Office, (opposite the Tower Block lifts), 2nd Floor, Cape Town Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard
