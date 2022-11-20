Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Exercise and sleep
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
After Maties incidents, conference tackles transformation in higher education After incidents of racism, Stellenbosch University was looking into what is needed for transformation. 28 November 2022 3:21 PM
Dispute traffic fines (or wipe them clean) at Cape Town’s 3-day roadshow The City’s roadshow will take at the Civic Centre from Wednesday and will provide a "one-stop shop" to resolve outstanding fines 28 November 2022 12:59 PM
Embrace Project takes current legal meaning of sexual consent to the High Court Clarence Ford chats to Lee-Anne Germanos, the director and co-founder of the Embrace Project, about challenging the definitions of... 28 November 2022 12:38 PM
View all Local
There will come a point when Zuma judgment will have to be implemented - De Vos John Maytham speaks to Professor Pierre De Vos about the court judgment that declares Zuma's parole unconstitutional. 28 November 2022 1:29 PM
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group. 26 November 2022 6:58 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Politics
How will IPPs change the energy model in South Africa? With frequent bouts of load shedding, many South African industry players are aiming to be independent of Eskom. 28 November 2022 11:45 AM
10 articles that broke the internet this past week Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more. 25 November 2022 1:03 PM
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
View all Business
'We're beyond excited': 'Mango Groove' ready for first post-COVID show in CT A staple band for 80s and 90s Afro pop, 'Mango Groove' will be performing their first post-pandemic show in the Cape this weekend. 28 November 2022 1:44 PM
Have your children called out your behaviour? Here's some parenting advice Zain Johnson speaks to Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach and founder of nurture with Nozi. 28 November 2022 10:50 AM
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking. 28 November 2022 8:45 AM
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal? Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments. 25 November 2022 9:12 AM
We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches. 24 November 2022 1:52 PM
View all Sport
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Protests erupt across China: 'Xi Jinping, step down!' The unthinkable is happening in China. People have had enough of zero-Covid and the hardships it brings. 28 November 2022 10:42 AM
Germany ends its reliance on Russian gas Winter has arrived in Germany, but the country seems to have its Ukraine war-induced energy crisis under control. 24 November 2022 12:44 PM
Poop-smelling toilets warn potential users if the pong is too hectic to handle Public toilet cubicles at a mall in Sichuan Province in China warn people if the poop smell is too disgusting to enter right away. 23 November 2022 1:37 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society

20 November 2022 12:38 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Disability Awareness Month
disability awareness
Miss Wheelchair

Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is currently marking Disability Rights Awareness Month with the theme “Empowering Persons with Disabilities through resourceful, sustainable and safe environments”.

Eyewitness News caught up with Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock, to talk about what disability awareness means to her.

Bock was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy - a genetic condition that affects the nerves and weakens the muscle. The condition led to her losing the ability to walk at the age of eight. She now uses a wheelchair as an assistive device.

“Disability Awareness month means knowing, accepting, and acknowledging individuals with various disabilities. Raising awareness and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities,” said Bock.

She says she has focused on changing the negative perspectives society has towards disabled women, and breaking stereotypes and barriers.

“Society can be more mindful and familiarise itself with the various invisible disabilities and provide more support,” said Brock to Eyewitness News.

She adds that she would like to see transportation and working environments accessible for disabled individuals, as well as permanent employment opportunities disabled people.

READ: Transport month: how do persons with disabilities tackle public transport in SA?

“Public transportation simply doesn’t cater for individuals with disabilities and if one needs to use public transportation it is extremely uncomfortable. I would like to see all public transportation be accessible and to cater at least two wheelchair users at a time.", said Bock.

This is disability inclusion - making sure that adequate policies and practices are in effect in a community or organisation.

Bock, who hails from the small town of Nababeep in the Northern Cape, recently represented South Africa at Miss Wheelchair World in Mexico.

“The other contestants were very humble and strong in character. I learned that every one of them is a fighter and wants to change the world,” said Brock of the competition.

Bock said she was disappointed that she wasn’t given the same recognition and opportunities as Miss SA.

“Some of the barriers I faced was a bit of discrimination. I don’t feel I received the same treatment as Miss SA, I think that was a huge barrier for me. Not being treated equally, being treated with the same respect and dignity, and not receiving the same opportunities. That was heartbreaking for me.", she said.

READ MORE: Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni

To represent South Africa on the world stage, Miss Wheelchair SA had to organise her own fundraising campaign, through Back a Buddy, and it was through the donation of R50 000 from Nababeep copper producer, Copper 360, and contributions from others that ensured she represented South Africa at Miss Wheelchair World.

“Fundraising played a fundamental role to reach the world stage. Various companies and individuals assisted me with funding. And I am so grateful for each one that contributed,” said Bock.

The Miss Wheelchair World project was created to change the image of disabled women around the world. The organisation believes that disability is not a limitation and wants to break down existing barriers.


This article first appeared on EWN : Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society




20 November 2022 12:38 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Disability Awareness Month
disability awareness
Miss Wheelchair

More from Lifestyle

FILE: South African Afropop brand Mango Groove. Picture: Mango Groove/Facebook

'We're beyond excited': 'Mango Groove' ready for first post-COVID show in CT

28 November 2022 1:44 PM

A staple band for 80s and 90s Afro pop, 'Mango Groove' will be performing their first post-pandemic show in the Cape this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash

Dispute traffic fines (or wipe them clean) at Cape Town’s 3-day roadshow

28 November 2022 12:59 PM

The City’s roadshow will take at the Civic Centre from Wednesday and will provide a "one-stop shop" to resolve outstanding fines

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother speaks to her young daughter © fizkes/123rf.com

Have your children called out your behaviour? Here's some parenting advice

28 November 2022 10:50 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach and founder of nurture with Nozi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hoping for a Miracle features the voice of the late Johnny Clegg with Msaki on a reimagining of his songs, produced by Jesse Clegg. Provided to YouTube by PLATOON LTD

New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab

26 November 2022 5:20 PM

'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Dingo Dinkelman Reloaded video on YouTube

[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda

26 November 2022 4:22 PM

YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a giant green anaconda on some Uber rides.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of whale carcass that washed up on Strand beach posted by Lisa Starr on Facebook Watch

[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert

26 November 2022 8:54 AM

Residents of Strand in the Western Cape are streaming to the beachfront to see the humpback whale carcass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kenny Latimore in studio with Relebogile Mabotja. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music

25 November 2022 2:14 PM

Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© limbi007/123rf.com

10 articles that broke the internet this past week

25 November 2022 1:03 PM

Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town's free Festive Lights concert is back on 27 November 2022. Image credit: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.@geordinhl

Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend

25 November 2022 9:11 AM

From the festive switch on and markets, to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holidays vibes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dispute traffic fines (or wipe them clean) at Cape Town’s 3-day roadshow

Local Business Lifestyle

There will come a point when Zuma judgment will have to be implemented - De Vos

Politics

Belinda Magor's racial pitbull case explained: 'it's pure hate speech'

Local

EWN Highlights

Life Esidimeni: Festive season a reminder for families that nothing's been done

28 November 2022 4:57 PM

Sapohr: Tripartite alliance's reaction to Walus release 'childish'

28 November 2022 4:47 PM

77 hospitals now exempt from power cuts, says Health Dept

28 November 2022 4:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA