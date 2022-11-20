I enjoyed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but it's not one of the best: Reviewer





CAPE TOWN: Following a successful run at theatres world wide with the Black Panther in 2018, American film and television production company, Marvel Studios has returned with the sequel: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The movie is the 30th film from the multi-billion dollar company and it picks up from the death of the Black Panther.

Edmunds says the movie begins with a funeral, so that the glaring absence of actor Chadwick Bosman is dealt with from the get-go. Bosman played the role of the Black Panther in the first film.

He lost his battle with cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

They do a beautiful job of it. One of the most interesting things is that the regular opening title has no music this time, and there are just pictures of him as Black Panther, which was a really nice way to start. Movie reviewer, Gayle Edmunds

Out in the middle of the ocean somewhere, there's an operation going on where they detect vibranium and that's sort of the set up for this film, where the people who have found vibranium (the Americans obviously) are attacked by strange underwater folks. Movie reviewer, Gayle Edmunds

Edmunds says despite being a fan of the Marvel Universe, she would give the movie a 7/10.

As much as I enjoyed it because I enjoy the Marvel Universe, I do think it's not one of the best in the series. Movie reviewer, Gayle Edmunds

