Buses set alight during Western Cape taxi strike
Lester Kiewit spoke to Golden Arrow Bus Services Spokesperson, Bronwen Dyker-Beyer, and Western Cape Provincial Minister of Mobility, Daylin Mitchell, about the effects of the two-day stayaway by taxi drivers.
Police in Cape Town were on high alert on Monday morning after a Golden Arrow bus and a MyCiti bus were set alight in Khayelitsha. There were also reports of shootings in Khayelitsha and Nyanga amid the strike action.
Drivers affiliated to the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) downed tools on Monday morning as part of a two-day strike.
Cape Town commuters, including matric pupils, were left scrambling for alternative means of transport.
Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson, Bronwen Dyker-Beyer, confirmed that one of their buses was torched.
We just need help from the authorities, we need help because we have to be able to operate. It’s not optional. We cannot let matrics not get into the exams.Bornwyn Dyker-Beyer, Golden Arrow Bus Services Spokesperson
GABS bus set alight as taxi strike begins
The strike followed the cancellation of the Blue Dot program - a partnership between the taxi industry and provincial government. The scheme incentivises drivers for good driving habits.
The taxi industry is also calling on government to subsidise the sector in the same way it does with Golden Arrow and MyCiti.
We cannot allow criminal activity to run the Western Cape at the expense of the commuters.Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Provincial Mobility Minister
He said government will not tolerate the destruction of public infrastructure.
With the attack on Golden arrow busses as well as on the MyCiti busses, but particularly also to commuters being threatened and intimidated, is something that the Western Cape government and we will not tolerate.Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Provincial Mobility Minister
Government said it will be exploring legal action against perpetrators.
Mobility MEC on taxi stay-away
The driver of this MyCity bus was allegedly forcefully removed from the bus by unknown persons and the bus set alight. #TaxiStrike pic.twitter.com/GKvNaJ60bt— MEC Daylin Mitchell (@mec_mitchell) November 21, 2022
Scroll up to listen to the full audio(s) above.
