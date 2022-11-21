Top table: Cape Town restaurants dominate at Eat Out Awards 2022





The restaurant awards find and rate some of the best places to eat out in the country .

This year's awards moved to a star rating.

Durban's The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate took the award for 'best restaurant'

Emazulwini Restaurant owner Mmabatho Molefe. Picture: facebook.com/emazulwinirestaurant

A host of Cape Town eateries swept the board at the 2022 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards on Sunday night.

Restaurants from across Mzansi turned out to the glitzy celebration of the country's finest gastronomy in the hope of bagging a coveted award.

Returning in-person for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards were a nod to the resilience of the industry and an opportunity for invited guests to celebrate (and taste!) some of the finest dining SA has to offer.

This year, following industry-wide demand, the awards featured a new rating system, which saw top restaurants given a star rating from one to three stars.

Local dining spots which picked up 1 star awards last night included Beyond (Constantia), Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic (Hout Bay) and Clara’s Barn (Somerset West).

In the 2 star category, awards went to Belly of the Beast (City Bowl, Cape Town), Foxcroft (Constantia) and FYN (City Bowl, Cape Town).

And among those Cape Town eateries taking 3 stars, La Colombe (Constantia) PIER Restaurant (V&A Waterfront) and Salsify at the Roundhouse (Camps Bay).

Twelve Special Awards were handed out to individual restaurants, chefs and food personalities who judges said were "pushing the industry forward in a meaningful and innovative way".

Winners included Mmabatho Molefe from the Waterfont's Emazulwini restaurant who was handed the Eat Out Naked Malt Rising Star Award and Dusk in Stellenbosch, which scooped the Eat Out Retail Capital Best New Restaurant Award.

In the end though, it was The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate in KwaZulu-Natal which went home with the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant of The Year 2022 year award.

Headed up by German-born, Durban-raised chef, Johannes Richter, the restaurant said it prided itself on food which is 'unpretentious, delicious and real'.

