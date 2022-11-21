CT taxi strike: WCED confirms contingencies are in place for matric exams





Lester Kiewit spoke to David Maynier, Western Cape Education MEC, about how the Cape Town taxi strike will affect matric pupils.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said contingency measures were in place for matric pupils to get to school during the taxi strike.

Taxi drivers affiliated to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) downed tools on Monday over the Western Cape transport department's decision to cancel the Blue Dot taxi project - a scheme that incentivises drivers for good behaviour on the roads.

The protest, which was expected to carry on until Tuesday, left commuters - including matric learners - scrambling for alternative transport.

Contingency plans included carpools and boarding schools opening hostels for matric pupils to ensure they can write their exams.

In addition, WCED had contacted all exam centres regarding contingency plans — and had sent every individual matric candidate an SMS urging them to make alternative transport plans before Monday.

If there are matric learners who are stuck, who are unable to get to exam centres, we are appealing to them to make way to their nearest exam centres... we will then put in place arrangement to ensure that matrics are then able to write their exams. David Maynier, Western Cape Education Department MEC

