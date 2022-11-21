You can now WhatsApp yourself - it’s WAY more useful than it sounds at first
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Sending messages to yourself is hella useful, but for WhatsApp users, it wasn’t straightforward, until now.
WhatsApp’s latest update allows users to easily message themselves without the need to create a separate group for these useful memos.
To start sending yourself messages, you need to update your app to version 22.23.74 on iOS, or version 2.22.23.77 on Android.
Now, when you start a new chat, you will see yourself right at the top.
Some users may not yet have this feature, as WhatsApp is deploying it to everyone over the next few days.
They’re rolling it out slowly. You’re going to be able to WhatsApp yourself… I’ve always wanted that! …Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire
I keep checking to see if it’s activated on mine, and it isn’t yet. I’m looking forward to that!Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_79201872_new-york-usa-may-22-2017-whatsapp-app-menu-on-modern-smartphone-macro-man-using-whatsapp-application.html
More from Business
Dispute traffic fines (or wipe them clean) at Cape Town’s 3-day roadshow
The City’s roadshow will take at the Civic Centre from Wednesday and will provide a "one-stop shop" to resolve outstanding finesRead More
How will IPPs change the energy model in South Africa?
With frequent bouts of load shedding, many South African industry players are aiming to be independent of Eskom.Read More
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts
Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts.Read More
10 articles that broke the internet this past week
Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.Read More
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition.Read More
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike
The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%.Read More
PetroSA's diesel for Eskom will run out next week, what then and who pays?
PetroSA is providing 50 million litres of diesel to Eskom after the power utility ran out of money to buy more fuel for its Open Cycle Gas Turbine stations.Read More
It's crucial for any successful economy to have low inflation - Roodt
The repo rate has increased by 75 basis points to 7%, which impacts inflation and interest rates.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'We're beyond excited': 'Mango Groove' ready for first post-COVID show in CT
A staple band for 80s and 90s Afro pop, 'Mango Groove' will be performing their first post-pandemic show in the Cape this weekend.Read More
Dispute traffic fines (or wipe them clean) at Cape Town’s 3-day roadshow
The City’s roadshow will take at the Civic Centre from Wednesday and will provide a "one-stop shop" to resolve outstanding finesRead More
Have your children called out your behaviour? Here's some parenting advice
Zain Johnson speaks to Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach and founder of nurture with Nozi.Read More
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious reactions as Uber drivers brave wild ride with anaconda
YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is on a mission to create a lasting connection between people and animals - in this video he takes a giant green anaconda on some Uber rides.Read More
[VIDEO] Whale carcass washes up on Strand beach after NSRI issues shark alert
Residents of Strand in the Western Cape are streaming to the beachfront to see the humpback whale carcass.Read More
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music
Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned.Read More
10 articles that broke the internet this past week
Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to get that festive feeling this weekend
From the festive switch on and markets, to comedy and dancing, Cape town has what you need to feel the holidays vibes.Read More