Today at 17:45
Exercise and sleep
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
You can now WhatsApp yourself - it's WAY more useful than it sounds at first

21 November 2022 8:23 AM
by Kabous le Roux
WhatsApp
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Messaging yourself is so useful; it’s weird that it took so long for WhatsApp to build the function into the app.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Sending messages to yourself is hella useful, but for WhatsApp users, it wasn’t straightforward, until now.

WhatsApp’s latest update allows users to easily message themselves without the need to create a separate group for these useful memos.

To start sending yourself messages, you need to update your app to version 22.23.74 on iOS, or version 2.22.23.77 on Android.

Now, when you start a new chat, you will see yourself right at the top.

Some users may not yet have this feature, as WhatsApp is deploying it to everyone over the next few days.

They’re rolling it out slowly. You’re going to be able to WhatsApp yourself… I’ve always wanted that! …

Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire

I keep checking to see if it’s activated on mine, and it isn’t yet. I’m looking forward to that!

Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.




