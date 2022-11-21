You can now WhatsApp yourself - it’s WAY more useful than it sounds at first





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Sending messages to yourself is hella useful, but for WhatsApp users, it wasn’t straightforward, until now.

WhatsApp’s latest update allows users to easily message themselves without the need to create a separate group for these useful memos.

To start sending yourself messages, you need to update your app to version 22.23.74 on iOS, or version 2.22.23.77 on Android.

Now, when you start a new chat, you will see yourself right at the top.

Some users may not yet have this feature, as WhatsApp is deploying it to everyone over the next few days.

© dimarik16/123rf.com

They’re rolling it out slowly. You’re going to be able to WhatsApp yourself… I’ve always wanted that! … Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire

I keep checking to see if it’s activated on mine, and it isn’t yet. I’m looking forward to that! Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.