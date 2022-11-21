Red Cross Children's Hospital radio station is doomed – can YOU help?
Clarence Ford interviews Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC.
It’s really innovative radio… A very important part of a young patient’s experience…Clarence Ford
The Red Cross Children's hospital has its own radio station, run entirely by young people.
Children and young adults express their views live on “RX Radio” which broadcasts throughout the hospital to lift the spirits of every sickly child, every concerned parent, and every enthusiastic doctor.
The vision of RX Radio is to be a "place of solace, well-being and lively experience".
It is radio by and for children.
RX Radio, as beautiful as it is, may soon fall silent.
Many of its longstanding donors pulled out in the wake of the pandemic and the situation is dire.
RX Radio needs saviours before the end of the month or it will shut down.
If you feel moved to help, here is a link to the Save RX Radio on BackaBuddy.
It’s the only radio where the children themselves are interviewing… It will be a loss if we’re not able to save it…Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
It [RX Radio] also sends a message to us, the healthcare workers, about the needs of the children. Because in the ward, especially when you are a child, your voice disappears… With the radio as a platform, they can communicate…Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC
We appeal to people… please we need to save RX Radio…Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Provincial Minister of Health
Ford interviewed Mbombo – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://rxradio.co.za/
