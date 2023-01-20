How COID pensioners can upskill and get back into the workplace
Through the Vocational Rehabilitation Program, the Department of Employment and Labour’s Compensation Fund aims to improve the standard of living of previously employed persons who suffered occupational injuries or diseases and subsequently lost their jobs and income. These individuals can take part in training and development initiatives to reintegrate into the workplace or become self-sustainable.
In addition, there are additional social welfare benefits in the form of a bursary for the dependents of Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) Pensioners as well as the dependents of fatally Injured workers, to fund post-secondary education.
To unpack the benefits of COID and the application requirements, Clarence Ford spoke to Vumile Mofana, Deputy Director for Vocational Rehabilitation at the Department of Labour and Employment. The pair discussed the meaning of COID and took a few listener questions about this government initiative.
Listen to the full conversation below.
For any COID persons with disabilities or COID pensioners who are interested in upskilling and reskilling themselves through the Vocational Rehabilitation Programme, enrolments for 2022/23 are now open.
• Vocational Skills Programmes are fully funded, ranging from 2 to 9 months. • Bursaries are also available for post-matric qualifications. • COID clients who have completed the Vocational Skills Programme may be enrolled on the Vocational Incubation Programme.
Skills Programme/Part-Qualification
Welding | Boiler-Making | Carpentry | Plumbing | Electrical | Upholstery and Furniture Making | Traditional and Hydroponic Vegetable Cultivation | Plant or Animal Farming | Mixed Farming System | Poultry Farming | Clothing Manufacturing (Garment Making)
The enrolments are open throughout the financial year until 31 March 2023.
