Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Retailer H&M on Sustainable Production
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Caroline Nelson
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Book Club - Grootbos Florilegium: A first for botanical art
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Privett
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness AI-DRIVEN ETHOS Therapy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Louis Kathan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
The recognition of Muslim marriage in law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Waheeda Amien
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - DNG Energy CEO Assets Seized
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Onke Ngcuka Journalist Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Arthur Fraser checkmated Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
South Africa’s intelligence watchdog is failing civil society – how to restore its credibility
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 17:20
History-making for Stormers as 11 players of colour to start against Dragons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!! The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years. 2 December 2022 8:09 AM
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme. 2 December 2022 7:53 AM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
View all Local
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation. 2 December 2022 6:27 AM
View all Politics
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years. 2 December 2022 8:55 AM
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme. 2 December 2022 7:53 AM
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
View all Business
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma Abuse is not always physical, and emotional or psychological abuse can be as traumatic for children who are victims. 1 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking. 28 November 2022 8:45 AM
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal? Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments. 25 November 2022 9:12 AM
We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches. 24 November 2022 1:52 PM
View all Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
10 articles that broke the internet this past week Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more. 25 November 2022 1:03 PM
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender. 2 December 2022 9:14 AM
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2022 12:33 PM
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago. 1 December 2022 7:53 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi? Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think... 29 November 2022 7:07 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'

21 November 2022 1:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
State Capture
Corruption
Jacques Pauw
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Our Poisoned Land

'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller.

Clarence Ford interviews Jacques Pauw, author of Our Poisoned Land.

Our Poisoned Land is the follow-up to Jacques Pauw’s smash hit The President’s Keepers which exposed former President Jacob Zuma’s darkest secrets.

The book is flying off the shelves, no doubt boosted by the EFF’s calls to have it banned due to Pauw alleging links between Julius Malema and suspect tobacco trader, Adriano Mazzotti.

The Washington Post calls it “the book that could change South Africa” while the Mail & Guardian and The Conversation say it is “meticulously documented” and “a triumph of investigative reporting”.

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers' and 'Our Poisoned Land'. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers' and 'Our Poisoned Land'. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

I’ve been threatened by Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu… The affidavits [against the EFF] are far more salacious and explicit than what I write in the book… she [witness] saw the money change hands… white powder, used condoms… I left it out of the book…

Jacques Pauw, author - Our Poisoned Land

The biggest failure of Cyril Ramaphosa… is his failure to resuscitate the police… Bheki Cele was a complete failure. Jacob Zuma fired him… South Africa has become a haven for organised crime… It is astonishing what I discovered about what is going on in the police…

Jacques Pauw, author - Our Poisoned Land

In the NPA there is a cabal of eight state prosecutors… that hounded and prosecuted those who opposed State Capture… not a single charge stuck… They are still in the NPA!

Jacques Pauw, author - Our Poisoned Land

A real hero of [uncovering] State Capture is Popo Molefe… Zuma thought he would toe the line… He resisted attempts to capture him…

Jacques Pauw, author - Our Poisoned Land

Jacob Zuma brought us to the brink of becoming a mafia state… I’m afraid, nearly five years later [after Cyril Ramaphosa became president], we’re on the brink again…

Jacques Pauw, author - Our Poisoned Land

Description of Our Poisoned Land by publisher NB Publishers:

Our Poisoned Land is Jacques Pauwʼs sequel to the bestselling The Presidentʼs Keepers.

A publishing phenomenon and South Africa’s fastest-selling book ever, The President’s Keepers fearlessly exposed former president Jacob Zumaʼs darkest secrets.

Our Poisoned Land is as riveting and explosive as its predecessor.

When he took office in 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed new heads for law-enforcement agencies and formed the Investigating Directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority to bring fraudsters and looters to book.

Yet, five years on, crime has spiked, most of the looters still walk free and the law-enforcement agencies are in shambles.

What went wrong?

Once again, Jacques Pauw delves deep to find answers.

Among his shocking findings are top police officers that had a hand in state capture still ensconced in the Hawks and police Crime Intelligence; a cabal of state-capture prosecutors within the NPA; a police minister cavorting with a convicted drug smuggler; and South Africa’s “own Guptas” living in the lap of luxury after the case against them “disappeared”.

In his compelling narrative style, Pauw picks up where he left off in The President’s Keepers to expose the shadows, deceit, and debauchery of Zuma’s cronies.

Ford interviewed Pauw – scroll up to listen.




21 November 2022 1:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
State Capture
Corruption
Jacques Pauw
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Our Poisoned Land

More from Business Books

@ pitinan/123rf.com

Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope

29 November 2022 6:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kentoh/123rf.com

'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'

15 November 2022 4:48 PM

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few". Image: @PieterDuToit/Twitter

How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

1 November 2022 5:37 PM

Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'

25 October 2022 4:15 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making

4 October 2022 5:12 PM

Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of worker in sugarcane field @ joloei/123rf.com

'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life

27 September 2022 5:18 PM

Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hriana/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belief in the Bible leads to prosperous societies'

20 September 2022 11:50 AM

Why are some societies rich? We review "The Book that Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ra2studio/123rf.com

When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions

13 September 2022 5:12 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us' by EconTalk's Russ Roberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 1:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

30 August 2022 6:27 PM

'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license

Local Business

'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst

Local Politics Opinion

Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies

World Business

EWN Highlights

Morapedi, Jordaan and Dakin off to Rio for World Boccia World Championships

2 December 2022 12:18 PM

City Power warns it will intensify scrapyard raids

2 December 2022 11:58 AM

Another date added to Kevin Hart's SA tour

2 December 2022 11:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA