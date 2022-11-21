Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'





Clarence Ford interviews Jacques Pauw, author of Our Poisoned Land.

Our Poisoned Land is the follow-up to Jacques Pauw’s smash hit The President’s Keepers which exposed former President Jacob Zuma’s darkest secrets.

The book is flying off the shelves, no doubt boosted by the EFF’s calls to have it banned due to Pauw alleging links between Julius Malema and suspect tobacco trader, Adriano Mazzotti.

The Washington Post calls it “the book that could change South Africa” while the Mail & Guardian and The Conversation say it is “meticulously documented” and “a triumph of investigative reporting”.

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers' and 'Our Poisoned Land'. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

I’ve been threatened by Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu… The affidavits [against the EFF] are far more salacious and explicit than what I write in the book… she [witness] saw the money change hands… white powder, used condoms… I left it out of the book… Jacques Pauw, author - Our Poisoned Land

The biggest failure of Cyril Ramaphosa… is his failure to resuscitate the police… Bheki Cele was a complete failure. Jacob Zuma fired him… South Africa has become a haven for organised crime… It is astonishing what I discovered about what is going on in the police… Jacques Pauw, author - Our Poisoned Land

In the NPA there is a cabal of eight state prosecutors… that hounded and prosecuted those who opposed State Capture… not a single charge stuck… They are still in the NPA! Jacques Pauw, author - Our Poisoned Land

A real hero of [uncovering] State Capture is Popo Molefe… Zuma thought he would toe the line… He resisted attempts to capture him… Jacques Pauw, author - Our Poisoned Land

Jacob Zuma brought us to the brink of becoming a mafia state… I’m afraid, nearly five years later [after Cyril Ramaphosa became president], we’re on the brink again… Jacques Pauw, author - Our Poisoned Land

Description of Our Poisoned Land by publisher NB Publishers:

Our Poisoned Land is as riveting and explosive as its predecessor.

When he took office in 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed new heads for law-enforcement agencies and formed the Investigating Directorate within the National Prosecuting Authority to bring fraudsters and looters to book.

Yet, five years on, crime has spiked, most of the looters still walk free and the law-enforcement agencies are in shambles.

What went wrong?

Once again, Jacques Pauw delves deep to find answers.

Among his shocking findings are top police officers that had a hand in state capture still ensconced in the Hawks and police Crime Intelligence; a cabal of state-capture prosecutors within the NPA; a police minister cavorting with a convicted drug smuggler; and South Africa’s “own Guptas” living in the lap of luxury after the case against them “disappeared”.

In his compelling narrative style, Pauw picks up where he left off in The President’s Keepers to expose the shadows, deceit, and debauchery of Zuma’s cronies.

