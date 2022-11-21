Energy expert 'never been more concerned' as Eskom runs out of money for diesel
John Maytham spoke to professor emeritus and senior scholar at UCT, Anton Eberhard, about what this means.
-
Eskom no longer has money for diesel for backup power.
-
This will likely lead to more erratic loss of power.
Eskom has spent more than R12 billion on diesel this year to run its open cycle gas turbines and has said it will not spend any more on diesel this financial year.
Eberhard said the entity is in clear financial trouble and is having to choose between spending money on diesel or on maintenance.
He added that it would likely make more sense to keep the turbines in play as the cost to the economy of the power cuts that this may cause could be enormous.
The cost of unserved energy is multiples of the cost of running those diesel open-cycle gas turbines.Anton Eberhard, professor emeritus and Senior Scholar at UCT
He said this also raises serious concerns about the stability of Eskom’s power system as a whole with the loss of these reserves.
I have never been more concerned about South Africa’s power system than currently.Anton Eberhard, professor emeritus and Senior Scholar at UCT
Eberhard added that we will likely be seeing these power cuts for another three to five years and more needs to be done to stabilise the system.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Business
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.Read More
More from Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Slavery in Cape Town abolished on this day (1 December) in 1834
Today marks a seminal moment in South Africa's history.Read More