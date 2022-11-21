Energy expert 'never been more concerned' as Eskom runs out of money for diesel





John Maytham spoke to professor emeritus and senior scholar at UCT, Anton Eberhard, about what this means.

Eskom no longer has money for diesel for backup power .

This will likely lead to more erratic loss of power.

© missisya/123rf.com

Eskom has spent more than R12 billion on diesel this year to run its open cycle gas turbines and has said it will not spend any more on diesel this financial year.

Eberhard said the entity is in clear financial trouble and is having to choose between spending money on diesel or on maintenance.

He added that it would likely make more sense to keep the turbines in play as the cost to the economy of the power cuts that this may cause could be enormous.

The cost of unserved energy is multiples of the cost of running those diesel open-cycle gas turbines. Anton Eberhard, professor emeritus and Senior Scholar at UCT

He said this also raises serious concerns about the stability of Eskom’s power system as a whole with the loss of these reserves.

I have never been more concerned about South Africa’s power system than currently. Anton Eberhard, professor emeritus and Senior Scholar at UCT

Eberhard added that we will likely be seeing these power cuts for another three to five years and more needs to be done to stabilise the system.

Listen to the audio above for more.