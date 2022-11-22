JMPD's partnership with SAB deeply irresponsible of CoJ - Holtmann





John Maytham spoke to director of the consulting company Fixed and urban safety and systems practitioner, Dr Barbara Holtmann, about her concerns around the City of Johannesburg's partnership with South African Breweries.

Holtmann believes the safe driving campaign ignores many of the issues with alcohol consumption .

She added South African Breweries should not be seen as a trusted partner for safe drinking.

South African Breweries (SAB) has been advertising to support responsible driving leading up to the festive season but according to Holtmann, drinking and driving is only a small part of the problem with our alcohol usage.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has partnered with SAB to support this campaign, which she believes is deeply irresponsible of the city.

The fact that the city would allow South African Breweries to be the hero of the story about festive drinking really does make my blood boil. Anyone who gives South African Breweries free advertising is not thinking. Dr Barbara Holtmann, director of consulting company Fixed

She added that alcohol use and abuse has significant negative impacts on our society and that young people especially put themselves at terrible risk as a result.

Hotlmann believes that more needs to be done to mitigate binge drinking and dangerous drinking behaviours that are often exacerbated over the festive season.

