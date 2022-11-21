Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to merge with SA's Ethos Private Equity
- Rohatyn Group acquired Ethos Private Equity for an undisclosed amount.
- Ethos is regarded as one of the leading alternative asset management companies on the African continent.
- The merger will result in the Rohatyn Group overseeing assets valued at over $8 billion.
Specialised asset management firm Rohatyn Group has announced its planned merger with Ethos Private Equity, one of South Africa’s leading asset management companies.
The merger will result in assets under the Rohatyn Group's control totaling at least R140 billion.
The deal will grow Rohatyn’s position on the African content, with the U.S based investment firm’s core operations focusing on on emerging markets.
Headquartered in New York, Rohatyn’s already has a presence in other emerging economies like Mexico and African cities like Cairo.
Ethos staff will be absorbed into Rohatyn's setup, and will remain responsible for new and existing funds in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan region.
It's a commitment to the African continent. It's a commitment to South Africa, and it's a vote of confidence to Ethos, the people that work at Ethos and our track record.Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity.
From our perspective, a rolodex of investors that we would've struggled to get access to without this transaction, is very appealing.Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity
We provide expertise on the African continent, which TRG at this point don't have, and the combined firms skill and capability I think are going to be very powerful in unlocking opportunities for investors looking to invest in alternative assets in emerging markets.Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity
Listen to the audio for more.
