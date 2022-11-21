Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Retailer H&M on Sustainable Production
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Caroline Nelson
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Book Club - Grootbos Florilegium: A first for botanical art
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Privett
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness AI-DRIVEN ETHOS Therapy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Louis Kathan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
The recognition of Muslim marriage in law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Waheeda Amien
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - DNG Energy CEO Assets Seized
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Onke Ngcuka Journalist Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Arthur Fraser checkmated Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
South Africa’s intelligence watchdog is failing civil society – how to restore its credibility
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 17:20
History-making for Stormers as 11 players of colour to start against Dragons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!! The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years. 2 December 2022 8:09 AM
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme. 2 December 2022 7:53 AM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
View all Local
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation. 2 December 2022 6:27 AM
View all Politics
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years. 2 December 2022 8:55 AM
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme. 2 December 2022 7:53 AM
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
View all Business
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma Abuse is not always physical, and emotional or psychological abuse can be as traumatic for children who are victims. 1 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking. 28 November 2022 8:45 AM
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal? Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments. 25 November 2022 9:12 AM
We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches. 24 November 2022 1:52 PM
View all Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
10 articles that broke the internet this past week Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more. 25 November 2022 1:03 PM
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender. 2 December 2022 9:14 AM
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2022 12:33 PM
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago. 1 December 2022 7:53 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi? Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think... 29 November 2022 7:07 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future

21 November 2022 8:17 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
MXit
Alan Knott-Craig
Other People's Money
Isizwe.com

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

- Alan Knott-Craig Jnr is the former CEO of Mxit and iBurst.

- He's a qualified chartered accounted, but quit the industry after a few years to embark on a career as an entrepreneur.

- He's also well-known for launching 'Project Isizwe', an NPO advocating for free Wi-Fi for low income communities.

Alan Knott-Craig explains free wifi applications for Tshwane residents. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
Alan Knott-Craig explains free wifi applications for Tshwane residents. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr is what you would call, a serial entrepreneur.

After qualifying as an accountant in 2002, and working in Deloitte USA's New York office for a short period, he returned to South Africa to begin working in the telecommunications space.

His father, Alan Knott-Craig Snr is well-known in the industry as well, having served in various capacities at Vodacom and Cell C.

In 2003, Knott-Craig Jnr founded Cellfind, one of South Africa's first mobile-location-based service providers and served as its CEO until 2005.

The following year, he was appointed as CEO of iBurst, and built one of South African's largest wireless broadband networks.

He later became CEO of Mxit, Africa's biggest social network in the mid to late 2000's.

In 2013 he founded 'Project Isizwe', an NPO managing the deployment of the largest public free Wi-Fi network in South Africa.

He says the value of money was instilled in him from a very young age.

I always remember being a kid, and my dad would give me a hiding or shout at us if we didn't switch off the lights when we left the room. So there was clearly some consciousness around electricity.

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, entrepreneur

I also don't have a fear of poverty. I don't know how my parents managed to do it, but they managed to give this safety net around me that didn't make me feel like we were poor. We weren't spoilt, but they protected me from their own financial stresses.

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, entrepreneur

My father is quite a formidable human being, I didn't actually want to work for him.

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, entrepreneur

It was much easier than feeling like I went on my dad's coat-tails. The honest truth is I don't think I would've been given the opportunities if it hadn't been for my dad's track record and reputation in the industry.

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, entrepreneur

I was very lucky to get into the game without necessarily taking a job from my old man. A lot of people wish they could do, but it does hurt your self confidence if you have to do that.

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr, entrepreneur

Listen to the interview for more.




21 November 2022 8:17 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
MXit
Alan Knott-Craig
Other People's Money
Isizwe.com

More from Other People's Money

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral. Picture: Twitter/@mikesharman

'We have a very open relationship in terms of discussing money' - Mike Sharman

28 November 2022 7:22 PM

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm not one to splash my money and waste it on things' - Lerato Mvelase

14 November 2022 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to actress Lerato Mvelase, about her money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden

7 November 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng

17 October 2022 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate

10 October 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala

3 October 2022 6:23 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn

'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'

20 September 2022 7:20 PM

Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe

12 September 2022 6:38 PM

Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley

25 August 2022 7:42 PM

Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Fiona Ramsay, Facebook

Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars

17 August 2022 7:18 PM

Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license

Local Business

'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst

Local Politics Opinion

Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies

World Business

EWN Highlights

Morapedi, Jordaan and Dakin off to Rio for World Boccia World Championships

2 December 2022 12:18 PM

City Power warns it will intensify scrapyard raids

2 December 2022 11:58 AM

Another date added to Kevin Hart's SA tour

2 December 2022 11:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA