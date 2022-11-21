[REVIEW] Gizzu's portable power station is a must-have at home for loadshedding
- Gizzu Portable Power Station offers power on the go in a compact design.
- Small electronic devices can be powered up with Gizzu's portable power unit.
- It's ideal for emergency needs, power outages, camping trips and loadshedding.
Gizzu has become a household name in South Africa since it's inception in 2017.
It's really been in the last year that Gizzu's products have been flying off the shelves, thanks largely to Eskom's inability to keep the lights on.
With South African's looking for alternative power solutions, Gizzu's developed exceptional quality products to help make loadshedding a little more bearable.
The Gizzu Portable Power Station offers power on the go in a compact design. The portable power station is ideal for emergency needs, power outages, camping trips, or whatever else electricity is needed as it allows you to power up small appliances.
With three USB ports and a PD port, you can keep your phone, tablet, notebook, and camera charged.
Depending on the output of the particular product, you can even power a mini-fridge, internet router, lightbulbs, and other small electronics and appliances.
What I like about it, it has a three-prong plug in the front, so it's made for South Africa.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
It even has a torch. You push the button, and it's got two different light settings and a very handy thing on the side that tells you how much battery capacity you have.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
This is a really great brand made by a local company, Syntech. I'm very impressed by some of the other stuff they've brought in.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios
Listen to the audio for more.
