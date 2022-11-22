Hani killer's release sees neo-Nazi ‘explosion of joy’ - analyst





Lester Kiewit interviewed Polish political scientist, Rafal Pankowski, to give insight into the release on parole of Janusz Waluś.

Janusz Waluś, the man who shot and killed South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani almost 30 years ago, is set be a free man in less than ten days.

The Constitutional Court ruling on Monday set aside Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s refusal to grant Waluś parole in 2020.

Rafal Pankowski, spokesperson for the polish anti-racism group, Never Again Association, said the judgment has emboldened racists and neo-Nazis around the world.

I know what it means for the racists and the neo-Nazis in Poland and internationally. I would say that we can see an explosion of joy on social media on the part of the far right … those people who see Janusz Waluś as a role model. Rafal Pankowski, Polish Political Scientist

If he is to return to Poland, for some on the far right he is to be welcomed as a hero. He will be seen as a model for the violent far right extremist movement in Europe. Rafal Pankowski, Polish Political Scientist

Waluś was born in Poland but moved to South Africa in 1981 and became involved in pro-Apartheid and far-right movements, including the white supremacist Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging of Eugene Terre’Blanche.

On 10 April 1993, at a time when South Africa was on the precipice of becoming a democracy, Waluś shot and killed Hani outside his Boksburg home.

The 69-year-old represents a symbol for right-wing conservatives in his home country with his face branded on anything from coffee mugs to banners brandished with slogans such as 'Free Janusz Walus'.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo penned the unanimous Constitutional Court ruling on Monday which called Lamola’s previous judgement irrational.

Hani's widow, Limpho Hani, said Zondo and the country's highest court had failed the country.

