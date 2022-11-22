ANC blames provincial government for taxi strike
Lester Kiewit spoke to Faiez Jacobs, ANC MP, who said the Santaco two-day stay-away is the fault of the DA provincial government.
The African National Congress (ANC) said the DA-led City of Cape town (CoCT) and Western Cape provincial administration should take responsibility for the ongoing taxi strike.
The two-day stay-away, spearheaded by the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), was marked by buses being stoned and set ablaze on Monday.
The strike continued on Tuesday with Golden Arrow buses being escorted by law enforcement officers in high-risk areas such as in Khayelitsha, Langa and Nyanga.
The strike action follows the Western Cape government’s decision to cancel the Blue Dot pilot project.
The Blue Dot program was implemented by the government to formalise the taxi sector and reward good driving behaviour.
ANC MP Faiez Jacobs said the government has instead criminalised the taxi industry, through the divide and rule of taxi operators.
Blue Dot system is an incentive to divide and rule between good and bad people, that’s a divide and rule tactic.Faiez Jacobs, ANC MP
They started divide and rule tactics by providing incentives [for] some and [not] others.Faiez Jacobs, ANC MP
He said the process was not consultative and did not include the taxi industry.
Jacobs said the industry wants to pay taxes and seeks formalisation like other forms of public transport.
Why can’t the taxi industry get the same subsidy as busses?Faiez Jacobs, ANC MP
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
More from Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Slavery in Cape Town abolished on this day (1 December) in 1834
Today marks a seminal moment in South Africa's history.Read More