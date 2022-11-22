ANC blames provincial government for taxi strike





Lester Kiewit spoke to Faiez Jacobs, ANC MP, who said the Santaco two-day stay-away is the fault of the DA provincial government.

The African National Congress (ANC) said the DA-led City of Cape town (CoCT) and Western Cape provincial administration should take responsibility for the ongoing taxi strike.

The two-day stay-away, spearheaded by the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), was marked by buses being stoned and set ablaze on Monday.

The strike continued on Tuesday with Golden Arrow buses being escorted by law enforcement officers in high-risk areas such as in Khayelitsha, Langa and Nyanga.

The strike action follows the Western Cape government’s decision to cancel the Blue Dot pilot project.

The Blue Dot program was implemented by the government to formalise the taxi sector and reward good driving behaviour.

ANC MP Faiez Jacobs said the government has instead criminalised the taxi industry, through the divide and rule of taxi operators.

Blue Dot system is an incentive to divide and rule between good and bad people, that’s a divide and rule tactic. Faiez Jacobs, ANC MP

They started divide and rule tactics by providing incentives [for] some and [not] others. Faiez Jacobs, ANC MP

He said the process was not consultative and did not include the taxi industry.

Jacobs said the industry wants to pay taxes and seeks formalisation like other forms of public transport.

Why can’t the taxi industry get the same subsidy as busses? Faiez Jacobs, ANC MP

Scroll up to listen to the full audio.