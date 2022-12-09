Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer
Who doesn’t enjoy a good glass of wine or two? Well, then Cape Town is the place to be as it is home to some of the best wine farms in the world.
With the festive season fast-approaching and the weather warming up, these five wine farms should definitely be on your bucket list.
5 MUST-VISIT WINE FARMS IN CAPE TOWN
Spier Wine Farm
This wine farm situated in Stellenbosch is one the county’s oldest wine farms.
Spier is the ideal family-friendly location ranked within the top 100 vineyards in the world. You can enjoy wholesome food paired with wines, which are amongst the most awarded in the country.
There are also other fun activities to experience, like bike rides, farm walks, Segway tours or even a rejuvenating spa treatment.
Spice Route Destination
Voted Best Wine Farm Experience in the Kfm Best of the Cape, this destination is a sensory feast and offers something for the whole family.
You can try gin, wine or beer tasting. And if the hunger strikes they have a variety of world-class restaurants to choose from. For something sweet you can try some of their authentic African chocolate.
There’s also something for the kids — an outdoor play area. This is one not to be missed!
Constantia Glen
This ideally located wine farm, just below Constantia Nek, will offer a fun-filled and relaxed experience.
Here you will find a picturesque boutique wine estate producing ultra-premium, cool climate wines.
You can enjoy an amazing wine tasting experience at their Tasting Room, paired with delicious platters or a main course.
Jakkesvlei Private Cellar
This breathtaking vineyard with its mountain views is situated along the Garden Route and continues to be one of its most popular destinations.
For first-time visitors, it’s usually love at first sight after experiencing the breath-taking vineyard and mountain views.
You can also enjoy delicious food with the wines, which are full of character and reflect the true ambience of the Jakkalsvlei Farm.
Klein Roosboom Boutique Winery
At this wine farm, nestled in the heart of the Durban Wine Valley, you can enjoy a unique wine tasting experience.
Old concrete wine tanks have been converted into tasting nooks, which are all individually themed.
There’s a variety of other fun activities to enjoy — a picnic on the lawn, a walk along one of their three pet-friendly trails or even a party bike adventure.
This article first appeared on KFM : Salud! 5 Cape Town wine farms to visit this summer
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/friends-having-lunch-outdoors-9577498/
