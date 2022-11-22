Is it legal to sell cannabis edibles at events and expos?





Lester Kiewit spoke to Myrtle Clarke, dagga lobbyist, about the legality of consuming cannabis in public places.

Cannabis use in private spaces was legalised by a Constitutional Court judgement in 2018

Some public events have sold Cannabis edibles and other products

Cannabis Expo 2022 held at the Sandton Convention Centre from 18-20 November. Picture: EWN/Rejoice Ndlovu

A Constitutional Court judgement in 2018 legalised cannabis for private use, but this ruling did not make changes to the laws around selling or consuming cannabis in public spaces.

I think the law is very clear that consuming cannabis is consuming cannabis, whether it is CBD or it is THC, and selling those products is against the law. Myrtle Clarke, Marijuana Lobbyist

Clarke said that this could lead to a situation where someone purchases something at an expo and is arrested when they leave the space.

She added that selling these products can be risky if they are not labelled properly, as someone could ingest more cannabis than they are comfortable with, without knowing.

It won’t necessarily do you any harm, but you might have a scary experience. Myrtle Clarke, Marijuana Lobbyist

Clarke said they were advocating for private cannabis clubs where people can safely consume cannabis on a much smaller scale.

