Is it legal to sell cannabis edibles at events and expos?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Myrtle Clarke, dagga lobbyist, about the legality of consuming cannabis in public places.
-
Cannabis use in private spaces was legalised by a Constitutional Court judgement in 2018
-
Some public events have sold Cannabis edibles and other products
A Constitutional Court judgement in 2018 legalised cannabis for private use, but this ruling did not make changes to the laws around selling or consuming cannabis in public spaces.
I think the law is very clear that consuming cannabis is consuming cannabis, whether it is CBD or it is THC, and selling those products is against the law.Myrtle Clarke, Marijuana Lobbyist
Clarke said that this could lead to a situation where someone purchases something at an expo and is arrested when they leave the space.
She added that selling these products can be risky if they are not labelled properly, as someone could ingest more cannabis than they are comfortable with, without knowing.
It won’t necessarily do you any harm, but you might have a scary experience.Myrtle Clarke, Marijuana Lobbyist
Clarke said they were advocating for private cannabis clubs where people can safely consume cannabis on a much smaller scale.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma
Abuse is not always physical, and emotional or psychological abuse can be as traumatic for children who are victims.Read More
Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?
Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.Read More
[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai
A video has gone viral of a woman with an American accent shouting at her neighbours for having a braai.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people
The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show.Read More
'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.Read More
'This country is putting its footprint worldwide': CT Opera wins at opera awards
The Cape Town Opera saw victory in the Equal Opportunities and Impact category at the prestigious International Opera Awards.Read More