Where will South Africans spend their money on Black Friday?





Lester Kiewit spoke to the chief executive officer of Instant Grass, Greg Potterton, about what we can expect to see from consumers on Black Friday.

Many retailers have large sales on Black Friday ahead of the festive season .

Many consumers in South Africa use Black Friday to buy essential items.

Black Friday is often seen as a day of excessive spending frenzies, but this year Potterton said South Africans are looking to spend in more sensible ways.

Instant Grass in collaboration with MoyaApp conducted a survey that revealed South Africans are looking to take advantage of the sales to save on groceries and essential items.

Since COVID, people have become a lot more sober in their buying habits. Greg Potterton, CEO of Instant Grass

He said that people are not looking to treat themselves to extravagant products just because it is discounted but rather getting what they need at month end for the best price.

He added that people start saving and budgeting long in advance to have the funds to for Black Friday spending.

