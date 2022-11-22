



Clarence Ford interviews Ndithini Thyido of the Khayelitsha Development Forum.

There was more chaos in Cape Town on Tuesday, the second day of the Santaco-led taxi strike.

Taxi drivers affiliated to Santaco are striking to protest the cancellation of the Western Cape government’s Blue Dot pilot project, which incentivises safe driving.

Taxi operators are also upset with government for impounding their vehicles. They say they feel unfairly targeted by city officials.

The strike crippled much of the city, and on Monday two buses were set on fire in Khayelitsha.

Commuters disembark from a taxi. Picture: 123rf

It is impacting terribly on the people in Khayelitsha… Ndithini Thyido, Khayelitsha Development Forum

City officials said there were reports of taxi drivers intimidating commuters and stoning vehicles.

“The criminality and the thuggery that we have seen; I mean I cannot stand by and just see this happening,” said Western Cape Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell.

Thyido says the Western Cape government should have known what the consequences would be of abruptly cutting the Blue Dot taxis, which he referred to as “a ground-breaking success”.

The Western Cape government wants the national government to take [Blue Dot taxis] over. But when you want that, do you simply cut [the service] out so that there will be strikes, damage to property, and people’s lives in danger? Ndithini Thyido, Khayelitsha Development Forum

People sleep over on chairs at work! This is terrible! It’s not something we should accept… The Western Cape government should have predicted these ramifications… Ndithini Thyido, Khayelitsha Development Forum

Thyido says for the taxi industry to gain credibility it must “deal with criminals who burn buses with passengers inside, who damage property, who threaten anybody".

The Western Cape government must bring the national government together with Santaco… The taxi industry must be subsidised… Ndithini Thyido, Khayelitsha Development Forum

Ford interviewed Thyido – scroll up to listen.