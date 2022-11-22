DA proposes cyber commissioner to bolster state security





Lester Kiewit spoke to DA MP, Adv Glynnis Breytenbach, on the proposed establishment of the specialised Office of the Cyber Commissioner.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is in the process of introducing a private members' bill in Parliament which aims to establish a new Chapter 9 institution.

The opposition party is proposing the setting up of the Office of the Cyber Commissioner to bolster public cyber security and safeguard democracy.

The DA published a notice of intention to introduce the Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill or the Cyber Commissioner Bill earlier this month.

The office is aimed at supporting and strengthening constitutional democracy by advising, monitoring and establishing cyber security measures in the public sector.

It will also assist the State in modernising its cyber security systems to protect them against the loss of personal information and the interception of data.

DA MP, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, said a well-resourced initiative was needed to pre-empt potential cyberattacks.

The need for a cyber watchdog follows a series of data breaches in South Africa.

They include breaches at state-owned freight and logistics company, Transnet, pharmaceutical giant, Dis-Chem, and the Department of Justice, explained Breytenbach.

The cyber commissioner would have very carefully stipulated capabilities in terms of defining legislation but would have wide-ranging powers with regards to firewalling, preempting and policing the cyber space. Glynnis Breytenbach, DA MP

If the bill is passed, the Office would collaborate with tertiary institutions and the public sector to regulate and standardise state cyber resilience.

