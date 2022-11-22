DA proposes cyber commissioner to bolster state security
Lester Kiewit spoke to DA MP, Adv Glynnis Breytenbach, on the proposed establishment of the specialised Office of the Cyber Commissioner.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is in the process of introducing a private members' bill in Parliament which aims to establish a new Chapter 9 institution.
The opposition party is proposing the setting up of the Office of the Cyber Commissioner to bolster public cyber security and safeguard democracy.
The DA published a notice of intention to introduce the Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill or the Cyber Commissioner Bill earlier this month.
The office is aimed at supporting and strengthening constitutional democracy by advising, monitoring and establishing cyber security measures in the public sector.
It will also assist the State in modernising its cyber security systems to protect them against the loss of personal information and the interception of data.
DA MP, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, said a well-resourced initiative was needed to pre-empt potential cyberattacks.
The need for a cyber watchdog follows a series of data breaches in South Africa.
They include breaches at state-owned freight and logistics company, Transnet, pharmaceutical giant, Dis-Chem, and the Department of Justice, explained Breytenbach.
The cyber commissioner would have very carefully stipulated capabilities in terms of defining legislation but would have wide-ranging powers with regards to firewalling, preempting and policing the cyber space.Glynnis Breytenbach, DA MP
If the bill is passed, the Office would collaborate with tertiary institutions and the public sector to regulate and standardise state cyber resilience.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/computer-security-padlock-hacker-1591018/
More from Local
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst
South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Slavery in Cape Town abolished on this day (1 December) in 1834
Today marks a seminal moment in South Africa's history.Read More