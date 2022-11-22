Are community policing forums serving their communities in the way they should?
Clarence Ford spoke to David Bruce, independent researcher and consultant at the Institute for Security Studies, about community policing forums(CPFs).
-
CPFs are used to aid with managing crime at a grass roots level
-
They are consultive forums that allow communities to communicate their policing concerns with the SAPS
CPFs became critical in the 1990s as there was a lack of trust between communities and the police, with officers still being seen as an instrument of the Apartheid regime, said David Bruce from the Institute for Security Studies,
That trust deficit still exists. But CPFs do intend to improve the situation.
The theory was that through the community policing forums people would restore these relationships but obviously that has not worked exactly in that way.David Bruce, Independent Researcher and Consultant at the Institute for Security Studies
He said that while some CPFs work as they are intended to, many do not work adequately as they are under-resourced and are sometimes used as a tool for political positioning.
This issue with CPFs is especially seen in poorer communities that are most affected by crime.
Bruce said community involvement through organisations such as accredited neighbourhood watches, with a code of conduct, could be beneficial for community policing.
Listen to the audio above for more.
