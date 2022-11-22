Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare





Chris Hemsworth (39) is putting his illustrious acting career on indefinite hold after learning he has a much-heightened risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Hemsworth learned of his vulnerability after undergoing tests as part of his Disney+ documentary series Limitless.

The Thor star discovered that he has two copies of the gene ApoE4, making him ten times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than someone without.

The Thor star admits to being fearful and says he is taking pre-emptive measures.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Picture: bennymarty/123rf.com

“The news really triggered something in me to want to take some time off,” explained Hemsworth.

"If you look at Alzheimer's prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life.

“It's all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, and fitness applied in a consistent way."

Chris Hemsworth… is not reporting any memory loss [yet] … If he can take a bit of stress out of his life… he might keep it all under check… Thor is mortal… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

