Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table
Motheo Khoaripe gets an Africa business news update from Dianna Games, CEO of consultancy Africa At Work.
Massmart confirmed in September that the closure of eight Game stores in South Africa was underway.
The divestment of these stores and another 14 in East and West Africa was announced when the retail group posted huge losses in August, as a result of a drop in sales amid the COVID lockdowns
Massmart had been trying to turn around stores already struggling before the pandemic hit.
Its stable includes Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse.
Massmart was set to delist from the JSE on Tuesday, following a R6.4 billion offer from parent company Walmart for the 47% stake it does not already own.
Closing down sales are now underway at the 14 Game stores in East and West Africa.
Rival supermarkets in East Africa snubbed offers for the outlets reports Dianna Games (CEO of Africa At Work), and in Nigeria a sale deal fell through.
Motheo Khoaripe chats to Games on The Money Show.
The market is not at its peak in these countries generally post-COVID... There's high inflation, particularly this year, so people have less disposable income...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
What is also often underestimated in these markets is the size of the middle class which is relatively small, certainly compared to South Afrca, Games says.
It is also relatively unstable, she notes, particularly at a time of financial hardship.
The retail sector in both sectors has had different experiences. In East Africa there has been a lot of competition which really kept the South Africans out for some time. Game only went into Kenya, for example, in 2015... but there is still more a push to informal channels and more traditional retail...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
In a way it's the end of an era, she remarks.
"A lot of our retailers have pulled back - that includes Truworths and Mr Price."
