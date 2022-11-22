Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Retailer H&M on Sustainable Production
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Caroline Nelson
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Book Club - Grootbos Florilegium: A first for botanical art
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean Privett
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness AI-DRIVEN ETHOS Therapy
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Louis Kathan
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
The recognition of Muslim marriage in law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Waheeda Amien
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - DNG Energy CEO Assets Seized
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Onke Ngcuka Journalist Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Arthur Fraser checkmated Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
South Africa’s intelligence watchdog is failing civil society – how to restore its credibility
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 17:20
History-making for Stormers as 11 players of colour to start against Dragons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!! The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years. 2 December 2022 8:09 AM
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme. 2 December 2022 7:53 AM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
View all Local
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation. 2 December 2022 6:27 AM
View all Politics
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years. 2 December 2022 8:55 AM
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme. 2 December 2022 7:53 AM
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
View all Business
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons) Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype? 2 December 2022 5:11 AM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma Abuse is not always physical, and emotional or psychological abuse can be as traumatic for children who are victims. 1 December 2022 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Belgium erupts in mad, violent rioting after their soccer team's loss Japanese fans recently wowed the world with their classy behaviour. The Belgians, however, are just shocking. 28 November 2022 8:45 AM
Were Ronaldo's controversial comments fair grounds for immediate dismissal? Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated after some controversial comments. 25 November 2022 9:12 AM
We have a decent squad to face Stormers Rugby team on Friday - Gareth Davies John Maytham chats with Wales Rugby Union player Gareth Davies currently playing for Scarlets about the Championship matches. 24 November 2022 1:52 PM
View all Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
10 articles that broke the internet this past week Unpaid traffic fines and wiping the slate clean... WhatsApp gets even MORE useful… Most Afrikaans speakers are Black… and more. 25 November 2022 1:03 PM
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender. 2 December 2022 9:14 AM
Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2022 12:33 PM
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago. 1 December 2022 7:53 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi? Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think... 29 November 2022 7:07 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table

22 November 2022 8:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
East Africa
West Africa
Bruce Whitfield
Game stores
Massmart
Game
Dianna Games
Wallmart

Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losses.

Motheo Khoaripe gets an Africa business news update from Dianna Games, CEO of consultancy Africa At Work.

Massmart confirmed in September that the closure of eight Game stores in South Africa was underway.

The divestment of these stores and another 14 in East and West Africa was announced when the retail group posted huge losses in August, as a result of a drop in sales amid the COVID lockdowns

Game store: Picture: Game Stores/Facebook.
Game store: Picture: Game Stores/Facebook.

Massmart had been trying to turn around stores already struggling before the pandemic hit.

Its stable includes Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse.

Related stories:

Several Game stores closing down with up to 40% markdown on stock

Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar

Massmart was set to delist from the JSE on Tuesday, following a R6.4 billion offer from parent company Walmart for the 47% stake it does not already own.

Walmart makes R6.4bn offer to buy out Massmart and delist from the JSE

Closing down sales are now underway at the 14 Game stores in East and West Africa.

Rival supermarkets in East Africa snubbed offers for the outlets reports Dianna Games (CEO of Africa At Work), and in Nigeria a sale deal fell through.

Motheo Khoaripe chats to Games on The Money Show.

The market is not at its peak in these countries generally post-COVID... There's high inflation, particularly this year, so people have less disposable income...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

What is also often underestimated in these markets is the size of the middle class which is relatively small, certainly compared to South Afrca, Games says.

It is also relatively unstable, she notes, particularly at a time of financial hardship.

The retail sector in both sectors has had different experiences. In East Africa there has been a lot of competition which really kept the South Africans out for some time. Game only went into Kenya, for example, in 2015... but there is still more a push to informal channels and more traditional retail...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

In a way it's the end of an era, she remarks.

"A lot of our retailers have pulled back - that includes Truworths and Mr Price."

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




22 November 2022 8:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
East Africa
West Africa
Bruce Whitfield
Game stores
Massmart
Game
Dianna Games
Wallmart

More from Business

Berlin, Germany. © jakobradlgruber/123rf.com

Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies

2 December 2022 8:55 AM

Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lopolo/123rf.com

SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license

2 December 2022 7:53 AM

The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© deagreez/123rf.com

DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)

2 December 2022 5:11 AM

Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © piter2121/123rf.com

MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell

1 December 2022 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ france68/123rf.com

Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?

1 December 2022 6:36 PM

South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016

1 December 2022 5:34 PM

The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide on 1 November 2022. Picture: GCIS

'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter

1 December 2022 4:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artiemedvedev/123rf.com

'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending

1 December 2022 8:05 AM

The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Liberty CEO David Munro. Picture: @SBGroup/Twitter

Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'

30 November 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

The middle class is getting poorer and 'worry about a lot of things' - survey

30 November 2022 7:00 PM

We worry about crime the most, but inflation and the electricity shortage are increasingly keeping us up at night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

@ france68/123rf.com

Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?

1 December 2022 6:36 PM

South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mehaniq/123rf.com

Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts

26 November 2022 12:41 PM

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

azalia/123rf

Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe

16 November 2022 4:33 PM

The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Vishva Patel (pexels.com)

[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy

16 November 2022 11:17 AM

The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?

15 November 2022 1:44 PM

A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pollution and climate change vibes. Picture: Pixabay.com

Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West?

10 November 2022 4:43 PM

One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global climate damage largely caused by the West.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ sahir3333/123rf.com

Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch

8 November 2022 7:33 PM

What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license

Local Business

'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst

Local Politics Opinion

Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies

World Business

EWN Highlights

Morapedi, Jordaan and Dakin off to Rio for World Boccia World Championships

2 December 2022 12:18 PM

City Power warns it will intensify scrapyard raids

2 December 2022 11:58 AM

Another date added to Kevin Hart's SA tour

2 December 2022 11:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA