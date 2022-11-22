'DStv doesn't care about tourism recovery, high cost for hotels untenable'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Anton Gillis, CEO of the Kruger Gate Hotel.
- The cost of DStv's concessionary rate for hotels is "simply untenable" for an industry still struggling to recover from the effects of the COVID pandemic and lockdowns, says Anton Gillis.
- The CEO of the Kruger Gate Hotel says he was met with arrogance when he reached out to DStv, which eventually did come back with an offer for bigger hotels.
DStv doesn’t care about SA’s tourism recovery says the CEO of the 4-star Kruger Gate Hotel, situated on the banks of the Sabie River.
Anton Gillis says he "was forced" to come to this conclusion after reviewing his own establishment's spending on the satellite TV service.
Guests who frequent hotels offering DStv may not be aware of the cost and how big a line item it can be on any given hotel’s expense sheet, writes Gillis in an opinion piece for Business Day.
The DStv bouquet used by most hotels costs R390 per month, per room. That means a typical 100-room hotel is spending close to R40,000 a month, and R468,000 a year, just on DStv.Anton Gillis, CEO - Kruger Gate Hotel
"If the choice is between keeping staff employed and rewarding loyalty with salary increases or having DStv in every room, I know where my money’s going" writes Gillis.
Gillis tells Motheo Khoaripe he tried to engage with DStv and was met with "complete arrogance" from their side.
It took several weeks for them to reply to me. When they did, they didn't know who we were... they hadn't done their homework and, honestly, they couldn't really care about our problems.Anton Gillis, CEO - Kruger Gate Hotel
Many hotels have closed; some are considering closing depending on the season they have, and the cost of DStv is astronomical.Anton Gillis, CEO - Kruger Gate Hotel
When we engaged with them they came back with a proposal to incentivize hotel groups with a large room inventory at a slightly advantageous discount per month. The irony is, it's the smaller guys who are suffering. It's the smaller, independent hotels that really need a bit of a break.Anton Gillis, CEO - Kruger Gate Hotel
Gillis says the Kruger Gate spends on average R56 550 a month for 14 channels on DStv. This comes to just under R700 000 a year.
What are the hotel's options if they decide to drop DStv?
Gillis says their guests are telling them the service is far less relevant than it was ten years ago.
They are thinking of ditching DStv in their rooms and instead offering a TV to watch sport in the hotel bar, with streaming still provided in the rooms.
The primary use we obviously know about is news and sport. I believe the guests would prefer having a far more affordable room per night than us including the cost of DStv for their stay.Anton Gillis, CEO - Kruger Gate Hotel
