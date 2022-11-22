The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - We start with the public servants’ national strike as wage negations hit a halt. Nokukhanya Mntambo – Eyewitness News reporter files the details live from Pretoria.
Then to KZN where Cosatu members march to the premier’s office for a second time, joining other public servants in the national action. Nhlanhla Mabaso is the Eyewitness News KZN correspondent keeping an eye on this story for us.
ANC's electoral committee announces the top six nominated candidates. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News politics editor gives the latest.
We also cover the second day of SANTACO’s provincial stayaway. Kevin Brandt is the Eyewitness News reporter with all the details.
The spokesperson at Gold Arrows Cape Town, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spoke to us about the situation on the ground amid the taxi strike which saw busses torched on Monday.
Cape Town Mayor Goerdin Hill Lewis visits Masiphumelele, the area hit by a second blaze in less than a month. Hill-Lewis updates us on an action plan to relive those affected.
EFF leader Julius Malema has until the 22 November 2022 to apologise and retract statements made during the party’s Western Cape provincial elective conference last month. Attorney Andre Gaum has the details.
As part of KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma’s programme to celebrate his 100 days in office, MEC Duma will lead the launch of the Mkhuze Airport under the theme A destination province for an inclusive economy and catalyst capital investment”. Tshego Modisane is the Eyewitness News correspondent on the ground and filed a detailed update.
Minister Creecy briefs media on the outcomes of the climate change conference, Cop27. Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News reporter, fills us in.
King Charles set to hold a white-tie banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace. This is the king's first state visit. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent paints a picture for us.
Remember to catch the full Midday Report live on 702 and CapeTalk, weekdays at noon to 1pm.
This article first appeared on 702 : The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology
Source : @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
More from Local
Artwork in progress to liven up Sea Point and highlight pedestrian crossing
A permit was issued for the privately-funded initiative says Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell.Read More
Woolies bags: Sharing and recycling initiative rolls out to more stores
Woolworths says it wants to ensure excess shopping bags are reused and worn bags are recycled.Read More
Identikidz will help keep your child safe at 16 beaches over summer holidays
The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme rolls out at 16 beaches on 15 December.Read More
ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile
The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.Read More
'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa
Friends and allies of president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken out following the section 89 report and his potential resignation.Read More
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
More from Politics
Phala Phala report: ANC NWC to meet on Sunday, NEC to meet at Nasrec on Monday
On Friday, the NEC cancelled its meeting after some ANC members raised issues with matters being discussed at NEC level before they have passed through the national working committee (NWC).Read More
ANC NWC and NEC to meet on Saturday over Phala Phala report
The party abandoned its special NEC meeting on Friday, citing a need for due processes to be followed.Read More
ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile
The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Can Ramaphosa survive Phala Phala?
All the news you need to know.Read More
Interpol issues red notice for Isabel dos Santos
Lester Kiewit chats with Africa Report correspondent Jean Jean-Jacques about the alleged crimes of Isabel Dos Santos.Read More
'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa
Friends and allies of president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken out following the section 89 report and his potential resignation.Read More
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?
The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.Read More
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?
If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes?Read More
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst
The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on.Read More
More from Podcasts
How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy
Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.Read More
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.Read More
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP
We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.Read More
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile
Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from Paul Mashatile and so much more.Read More