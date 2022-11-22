Chemicals group Omnia's profits up 47% amid challenging circumstances
- Diversified chemicals group Omnia has posted its results for the six months ended 30 September 2022.
- CEO Seelan Gobalsamy tells The Money Show about the SA-based company and its "exceptional" half-year performance.
Omnia has reported "an exceptional" half-year performance amid ongoing international and domestic challenges.
The diversified chemicals group has posted its results for the six months ended 30 September 2022.
Revenue from continuing operations, excluding Zimbabwe grew 19% to R11.6 billion.
Operating profit from continuing operations (excluding Zimbabwe) is up 47% to R1.1 billion.
Adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 32%, to 401 cents per share.
RELATED: Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits
The SA-based company is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and operates in 25 countries.
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.
We've got three core businesses - agriculture, mining and chemicals... in which we produce primary chemicals that are used in food, cosmetics, cleaning and providing clean water. Our chemicals business touches millions of people on a daily basis.Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
What underpins our agriculture and our mining business is our supply chain and our manufacturing plants... The agility and security of our supply chain worked through a very difficult time...Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
We've been able to continue to provide fertiliser and explosives to our customers in a volatile supply chain environment.Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
Ultimately our three businesses enhance life, create livelihoods and jobs, both upstream and downstream.Seelan Gobalsamy, CEO - Omnia
Gobalsamy also explains why Omnia excluded Zimbabwe, with its hyper-inflation, from this set of results.
For more detail, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98751652_jse-limited-previously-the-jse-securities-exchange-and-the-johannesburg-stock-exchange-is-the-larges.html
More from Business
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years.Read More
SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.Read More
DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?Read More
MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
The rand weakened more than 4% against the dollar on Thursday as speculation mounted about the likelihood of President Cyril Ramaphosa resigning.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.Read More