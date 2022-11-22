Why Donald Trump is not (yet) tweeting, despite Elon Musk allowing him to
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 3:45).
CAPE TOWN: Donald Trump is not coming back to Twitter, despite new owner Elon Musk allowing him to.
"I don't see any reason for it," said Trump.
He said he would stick with his own social media site “Truth Social”.
Trump was banned from Twitter for inciting violence.
He has 4.57 million followers on Truth Social and about 88 million on Twitter.
The former US president is contractually obliged to give Truth Social six hours of exclusivity on any post he makes.
After Elon unbanned him… I kept checking to see if he’s tweeted anything. He hasn’t…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
He has to post on Truth Social before he ever tweets… That’s why we don’t see Donald Trump tweeting… He can end up being sued… He has to go to Truth Social first…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
You can’t use your Twitter following to determine your popularity!Barbara Friedmand, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 3:45).
