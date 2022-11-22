Why teacher training is needed to support children with learning barriers





Pippa Hudson speaks to educational psychologist Karen Archer about some common learning difficulties children may experience.

Children with barriers to learning may need extra support from their teachers .

Teachers need training to best manage specific learning challenges.

© jovannig/123rf

CAPE TOWN: Educational psychologist, Karen Archer said barriers make it difficult for some children to learn effectively.

Archer said these can present in many forms but are largely specific learning disorders which fall under neurodevelopmental disorders in a school setting.

She added that if a child has a barrier to learning and is not in a school that facilitates their needs, they can end up falling behind because their specific needs are not supported.

History has not been kind to people with disabilities, whether it is a physical or learning difficulties. Karen Archer, educational psychologist

She added that in many cases teachers are not given adequate training to recognise and assist with the diverse special needs of each child, especially in a large classroom setting.

Children in large classroom settings do fall between the cracks because there is not enough education about what a learning difficulty is and how best to support them. Karen Archer, educational psychologist

Archer said part of her mission is to ensure that there are teachers trained in every school to provide inclusive education.

At Bellavista Share, where Archer is the director, they offer postgraduate training for educators who want to specialise in order to start bridging the gap of need.

